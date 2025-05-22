PUBLIC NOTICE - Parliament Hill escarpment stairway and Summer Pavilion to reopen for pedestrians

OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill as well as the Summer Pavilion behind Centre Block, which were closed for repairs, will reopen on Friday, May 23.

Alt Text: A map of the Parliamentary Precinct highlighting pathways, buildings and areas around the Centre Block. The pathway behind the Centre Block, marked in green, is set to fully reopen for pedestrians. The map includes Public Services and Procurement Canada and Government of Canada branding.

Alt Text: A map of the Parliamentary Precinct highlighting pathways, buildings and areas around the Centre Block. The pathway behind the Centre Block, marked in green, is set to fully reopen for pedestrians. The map includes Public Services and Procurement Canada and Government of Canada branding. (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html