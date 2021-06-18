LAKE NIPISSING, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise the public of a low water notice for Lake Nipissing. We have observed the levels on Lake Nipissing to be slightly below our typical summer operating range. The low levels on the lake are due to consecutive months of below-average rainfall.

With little precipitation in the short-term forecast, we anticipate levels to continue to slowly decline on the lake until the watershed receives significant rainfall. Water levels on the French River are expected to remain relatively stable as the river dams continue to pass near minimum outflows.

Since water levels are below what many are used to, users are urged to be cautious as there may be additional hazards present due to the low water conditions.

