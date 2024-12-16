KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) acknowledges the importance of the LaSalle Causeway for local transportation and would like to provide an update of plans for the 2025 marine navigation season.

PSPC is working diligently to establish the schedule of openings of the main marine navigation channel in 2025. We are proposing to temporarily open the channel by removing the modular bridge once every 2 weeks, starting in mid-April. From June to August, we will increase the frequency to once a week, after which the openings will return to once every 2 weeks until mid-November. PSPC expects that the bridge would be removed in the morning and reinstalled later the same day to accommodate marine traffic during daylight hours. PSPC will monitor usage of the LaSalle Causeway throughout 2025 to inform future scheduling decisions.

This proposal considers feedback received from stakeholders and balances the need to accommodate marine access while minimizing disruptions for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Canadian Navigable Waters Act: Application and approval

PSPC's proposed schedule of marine openings for 2025 is subject to Transport Canada's Navigation Protection Program approval under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act. The Act regulates interferences to navigation by requiring the approval of "works" on scheduled waterways.

During the approval process, Transport Canada will seek public feedback on the proposed schedule during a 30-day comment period. Details will be published on the Government of Canada's Common Project Search in the coming weeks.

While the proposed schedule of marine openings for 2025 is yet to be confirmed, we are committed to sharing information as it becomes available. The draft proposed schedule for the 2025 calendar year has been posted on PSPC's LaSalle Causeway page in anticipation of the formal application to Transport Canada.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services