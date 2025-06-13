KINGSTON, ON, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the temporary closures for marine openings on the LaSalle Causeway, following the public notice issued on June 3.

The LaSalle Causeway was originally scheduled to be fully closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday, June 15, from 6 am to 10 pm. The timeframe for this closure has been extended by 2 hours and is now:

Sunday, June 15 , at 6 am to Monday, June 16 , at 12 am

The extended closure of the causeway is required to carry out modifications to the bridge structure. The rest of the schedule for marine openings remains unchanged and is available on PSPC's LaSalle Causeway page.

Additionally, PSPC wishes to advise users that there will be off-peak alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway to carry out modifications to the bridge structure during the following period:

Monday, June 16 , from 9:30 am to 12 pm

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions, and access to the sidewalk may be temporarily interrupted. Road signage will be in place, with flag persons directing motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Users may experience delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages all users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

Please consult our public notices and X (Twitter) account for updates, along with the LaSalle Causeway page for any schedule changes after business hours.

