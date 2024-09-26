KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway, following the most recent public notice issued on September 12.

As previously communicated, PSPC and Priestly Demolition had planned to have the temporary modular bridge installed and in operation by September 30, 2024.

It is with great regret that PSPC wishes to inform all impacted residents and organizations of a delay to the previously communicated timeline to reinstate vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access to the LaSalle Causeway.

We now expect the installation to be completed, and for the bridge to be operational for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, in the early evening on October 3, 2024. The delay was caused by additional measures required to ensure the bridge can be safely secured, and is safe for operation.

We understand that each day the reopening is delayed causes significant impacts on the residents of Kingston. PSPC appreciates the ongoing understanding and patience of local businesses and residents as we work to reinstate access to the LaSalle Causeway.

The delay in reopening will not affect our schedule to open the main marine navigation channel on 2 occasions in 2024:

October 15 , from approximately 12 to 9 pm (ET)

, from approximately November 16 , from approximately 12 to 9 pm (ET)

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

Further information on the temporary bridge can be found on our LaSalle Causeway project page.

