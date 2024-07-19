KINGSTON, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway, following the most recent public notices issued on June 5, 20 and July 3.

PSPC has been working closely with Priestly Demolition Inc. (PDI) to complete the analysis of options to reinstate access for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians. As a result, PSPC is pleased to announce that PDI will be installing a temporary modular bridge, which is anticipated to be opened by the end of September. The temporary modular bridge will allow vehicle crossings, and will also include space for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the bridge on one side.

The marine navigation channel will remain open to marine traffic until the installation of the temporary modular bridge begins.

Once installed, PSPC anticipates that the temporary modular bridge will be removed and reinstalled a couple of times before the end of the navigation season in order to create temporary access for marine traffic. During these temporary marine access windows, vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access will be unavailable. Specific dates and timings of these marine access windows are to be determined, and public notices will be issued in advance to advise the public accordingly.

At this time, no decision has been made regarding the frequency of marine access windows for 2025 and onwards. PSPC will consult with various community stakeholders to schedule activities in order to minimize disruptions.

The temporary modular bridge is expected to be in place until the construction of a permanent, replacement bridge is complete.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. More information will be shared as it becomes available. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)