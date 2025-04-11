KINGSTON, ON, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public that the LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to allow for the temporary opening of the main marine navigation channel during the following periods:

Saturday, April 19 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 3 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 17 , from 6 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 31 , from 6 am to 8 pm

During these periods, the removal of the modular bridge will begin at 6 am, with the marine channel expected to be open by 9 am. The marine channel will be closed at 5 pm to reinstall the bridge. The causeway is expected to reopen to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians by 8 pm.

The full marine opening schedule for 2025 has not yet been confirmed. We continue to follow Transport Canada's application process under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act.

PSPC remains committed to sharing information as it becomes available. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates, along with the LaSalle Causeway page for any schedule changes after business hours.

