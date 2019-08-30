Public Notice - Lane closures on Timiskaming Quebec Dam Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures and periodic sidewalk reductions on the Timiskaming Quebec Dam Bridge, which connects Highway 63, in Ontario, to Route 101, in Quebec, during the following period to carry out rehabilitation work on the bridge deck:

from Wednesday, September 4 , at 7 am , to Monday, December 16 , at 5 pm

During this period, one lane will be open to alternating traffic and the width of the lane will be reduced. The sidewalk will remain open, but its width could also be reduced at times. Cyclists will have to walk their bicycles when they enter the reduced portions.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

