Public Notice - Intermittent closures of LaSalle Causeway Français
Oct 16, 2019, 14:00 ET
KINGSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed intermittently for inspections and maintenance work during the following periods:
- Thursday, October 17, from midnight to 6 am
- Friday, October 18, from midnight to 6 am
The bridge will be in a raised position for periods of up to 30 minutes. It will be lowered after each period to permit the passage of all users.
In the event of inclement weather, the schedule will be postponed by 1 day.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article