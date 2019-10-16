Public Notice - Intermittent closures of LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed intermittently for inspections and maintenance work during the following periods:

Thursday, October 17 , from midnight to 6 am

Friday, October 18 , from midnight to 6 am

The bridge will be in a raised position for periods of up to 30 minutes. It will be lowered after each period to permit the passage of all users.

In the event of inclement weather, the schedule will be postponed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

