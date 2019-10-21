Public Notice - Increased load limits on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that the load limits on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge are increased effective immediately.

The new limits have been established as follows:

22 tonnes for single-unit vehicles

35 tonnes for two-unit vehicles

43 tonnes for vehicle trains and three-unit trucks

Vehicles exceeding the new load limits will need to continue to detour via the Interprovincial Bridge in Matapédia, Quebec.

PSPC will be updating the signage near the bridge as soon as possible.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada , tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

