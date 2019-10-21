Public Notice - Increased load limits on J.C. Van Horne Bridge
Oct 21, 2019, 14:33 ET
CAMPBELLTON, NB, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that the load limits on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge are increased effective immediately.
The new limits have been established as follows:
- 22 tonnes for single-unit vehicles
- 35 tonnes for two-unit vehicles
- 43 tonnes for vehicle trains and three-unit trucks
Vehicles exceeding the new load limits will need to continue to detour via the Interprovincial Bridge in Matapédia, Quebec.
PSPC will be updating the signage near the bridge as soon as possible.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada , tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
