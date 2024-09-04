Public Notice - Funding Availability: Open Call for Research Proposals
Sep 04, 2024, 10:09 ET
Research Program - Open Call for Research
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - A funding application period for IAAC's Research Program is now open.
The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is seeking proposals for research that would support high quality project, regional and strategic assessments.
Research and academic institutions, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, Indigenous organizations, and individuals are invited to apply.
The funding application period is open from September 4 to October 18, 2024. All applications received on or before October 18, 2024, will be considered for funding according to selection criteria and available funds.
For more information on eligible research themes and activities and how to apply for funding, please see the Open Call for Research notice.
SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada
For media inquiries, please contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or by calling 343-549-3870
Share this article