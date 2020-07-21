Public Notice - Controlled explosives simulation on Parliament Hill
Jul 21, 2020, 09:17 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise visitors that a controlled explosives audible signal simulation will take place in the construction perimeter in front of the Centre Block, as excavation work continues for the construction of phase 2 of the Parliamentary Welcome Centre.
During the simulation, visitors to Parliament Hill and surrounding areas will hear horn signals in the following order:
- 3 short horn signals
- 1 minute of silence
- 1 short horn signal
- 1 long horn signal
The simulation will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501