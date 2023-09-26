GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of closures on the Alexandra Bridge to allow the National Capital Commission to carry out work on the redevelopment of Kìwekì Point. The closures are planned during the following periods:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Wednesday, September 27 , at 10 am to Thursday, September 28 , at 10 pm The bridge will be closed to motorists in both directions; however, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists

Friday, September 29 , during off-peak hours Only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions; motorists can expect delays, but the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists



The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

The National Capital Commission will also be closing a section of St. Patrick Street to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. A detour over the Rideau Canal locks to Wellington Street is available to pedestrians and cyclists, but is not universally accessible. PSPC encourages users to plan their trip by identifying the detours and street closures in effect in Ottawa and Gatineau.

PSPC also encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Find more information on the web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations: National Capital Commission, [email protected], 613-797-0279; Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]