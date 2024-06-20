GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), as custodian of a number of bridges and crossings that span the Ottawa River between Ontario and Quebec, has a rigorous inspection, monitoring and intervention regime to ensure that all its bridges and crossings remain safe at all times for users.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Following an inspection of the steel structure of the Alexandra Bridge, more severe deterioration due to corrosion was detected. Therefore, the ongoing boardwalk and articulation repair project on the over 120-year-old Alexandra Bridge will require more work than originally expected before the bridge reopens to vehicular traffic.

PSPC wishes to advise motorists that the current closure of the Alexandra Bridge to vehicular traffic will need to be extended to complete essential rehabilitation and repair work that will ensure the bridge remains safe. The closure, originally expected from October 2023 to fall 2024, is now extended to February 2025.

During this period, 1 lane will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Government of Canada is committed to improving transportation and mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR) for current and future generations. In parallel to the boardwalk and articulation repair project, PSPC also continues to advance the Alexandra Bridge replacement project, which aims to replace the end-of-life structure with a new bridge that will provide long-lasting benefits to the communities on each side of the Ottawa River.

PSPC takes all reasonable efforts to minimize traffic disruptions to its NCR transportation network. Commuters are encouraged to stay informed about the work being performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

