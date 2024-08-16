PUBLIC NOTICE - Cancellation of planned closures on Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Des Joachims Bridge will remain open on August 19, 20, 21 and 22, from 9 pm to 4 am each night, following the cancellation of planned closures. The work on the bridge was completed sooner than expected, and these closures are no longer needed.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)