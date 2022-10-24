PUBLIC NOTICE - Cancellation of planned closure on Chaudière Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudière Crossing will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, October 28, at 9 am, to Monday, October 31, at 5 am, following the cancellation of the planned closure.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges, and resulting lane closures, through our social media platforms and our lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region web page.

