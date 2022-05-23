Public Notice - Bridge at St. Andrews Lock and Dam closed to motorists

LOCKPORT, MB, May 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be closed to vehicular traffic for deck replacement work during the following period:

1 night during the week of June 6 , from 10 pm to 6 am

During this period, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to consult local electronic signs for the most up-to-date information.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, who will use a walkway constructed along the south side of the bridge. Cyclists are asked to dismount their bikes when using the walkway.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]