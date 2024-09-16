Sculpture by renowned artist John Hooper moved to accommodate Block 2 rehabilitation project

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, formally announced the relocation of the Terry Fox Memorial Sculpture. Representatives of the families of Terry Fox and artist John Hooper were also in attendance.

The Terry Fox Memorial Sculpture has been a feature of Ottawa's downtown landscape since its installation in 1983. The iconic artwork was created by renowned Canadian artist John Hooper and now sits on Sparks Street, along the path of Fox's 1980 Marathon of Hope, where it will continue to inspire generations to come. Rich in historical significance, the new location is on the route that Terry Fox ran during the Ottawa portion of his Marathon of Hope on Canada Day in 1980.

The sculpture was relocated to accommodate construction for the Block 2 portion of the Parliamentary Precinct rehabilitation project. In June 2024, a team of experts from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) completed the relocation of the sculpture to its new home. This historic location will help enrich the visitor experience at the Sparks Street Pedestrian Mall.

PSPC remains committed to working in partnership with the City of Ottawa to renew the Parliamentary Precinct in a way that works for the City, Ottawa residents, and the people who work in the area.

Quotes

"Few people have had the ability to inspire the hearts and minds of Canadians like Terry Fox. We are pleased to mark the relocation of the Terry Fox Memorial Sculpture to its new historic location on the route that Terry Fox ran in 1980, where it will be appreciated for years to come. Decades after his Marathon of Hope, Terry Fox's legacy continues to grow. Today's event helps us to once again honour this Canadian hero and his remarkable contribution to our collective history."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Terry Fox is a hero to many Canadians, including me. This iconic sculpture celebrates the resiliency and dedication that has earned Terry Fox respect across Canada and around the world. We are proud to have this important reminder in the heart of our nation's capital where Canadians and visitors alike can remember and help carry on his marathon of hope."

Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"We are proud to be the new home of the Terry Fox sculpture, along his original Marathon of Hope route on historic Sparks Street. This sculpture celebrates his legacy, which continues today, and is a great source of inspiration and civic pride not only for Ottawa, but for all of Canada."

Kevin McHale

Executive Director, Sparks Street Business Improvement Area

"Terry Fox is one of the greatest Canadian heroes of our time. His statue is a powerful reminder of how extraordinary he was and how much he means to us. He has touched lives across Canada and around the world. I encourage everyone—whether you're from Ottawa, visiting from elsewhere in Canada, or coming from afar—to come to Sparks Street and honour Terry's incredible legacy."

Mark Sutcliffe

Mayor of Ottawa

"We are truly pleased and thankful that Terry's statue has found a new home at Sparks Street Mall and believe Terry would approve as well. Terry's June 30, 1980 journal entry reads 'I ran to Sparks Street Mall where I had a tremendous and unbelievable welcome, I really flew!'"

Darrell Fox on behalf of the Fox family

"Our father, John Hooper, was honoured to have been commissioned to create the sculpture in Ottawa of Terry Fox. We are very pleased with its new location as it was always very important to him that his work be accessible to the public. The Sparks Street Pedestrian Mall location and the new pedestrian-level height allows for the public to interact with Terry on a much more personal level. We are confident that this memorial will continue to pay tribute to Terry and inspire Canadians long into the future."

John Hooper on behalf of the Hooper family

Quick facts

The sculpture will continue to be owned and maintained by the City of Ottawa .

. The renewal of Block 2 is a critical component of the Long Term Vision and Plan for the Parliamentary Precinct. Extensive work is underway to rehabilitate and modernize the buildings within the Parliamentary Precinct for all Canadians, and to provide Parliament with the modern facilities needed to serve Canadians.

Block 2 is the city block immediately south of Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa . It faces the Centre Block and Peace Tower to the north. The block is bounded by Metcalfe , Wellington , O'Connor and Sparks streets.

