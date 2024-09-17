Government of Canada announces progress on the Canadian Patrol Submarine procurement

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Through Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free, the Government of Canada is providing members of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) with the equipment they need to keep Canadians safe and maintain current and future operational readiness.

Canada has the largest coastline in the world, and it is essential that the RCN be equipped with superior underwater surveillance capability to maintain our country's security and sovereignty. The RCN's current Victoria-class submarine fleet is scheduled to be decommissioned in the mid-2030s. As such, replacement vessels are needed so that Canada can continue meet its defence objectives and maintain its maritime capabilities.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Department of National Defence (DND), has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to industry stakeholders to gain further information on the availability of submarines that are currently in service or in production, and the industry's capability and capacity to build and deliver up to 12 submarines to Canada.

In addition to the RFI, as part of this procurement process, Canada continues to meet with officials from allied and partner countries, and companies and navies in Europe and Asia that currently have, or are in the process of, building submarines that may meet Canada's requirements.

Respondents are encouraged to provide their initial feedback by November 18, 2024. This feedback will also help inform the procurement process moving forward.

To avoid any gaps in Canadian submarine capabilities, Canada anticipates a contract award by 2028, with the delivery of the first replacement submarine no later than 2035. These efforts are part of Canada's plan to increase its defence spending ratio in relation to gross domestic product.

Quotes

"As Canada's Arctic is becoming increasingly accessible, Canada needs reliable maritime capabilities to maintain our country's security. As such, we are committed to building a more agile, better-equipped military, while ensuring that these new contracts benefit our businesses, workers and Canadians. The procurement of new submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy will enhance our ability to monitor and detect threats along our coastlines, and protect Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"As an Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific nation with the world's longest coastline, Canada needs a new fleet of submarines. The procurement of up to 12 conventionally-powered, under-ice capable submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy will enhance Canada's ability to detect and deter maritime threats, control our maritime approaches, and project power and striking capabilities further from our shores. We look forward to working with industry partners to implement this crucial project, in support of the priorities outlined in Our North, Strong and Free."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"The government remains committed to providing the Royal Canadian Navy with the critical platforms and equipment needed to protect Canada's sovereignty and security. We look forward to receiving feedback from interested parties as part of this engagement and seeing how they intend to contribute to Canada's long-term economic growth and industrial resiliency."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Victoria-class submarines currently in use were commissioned between 1990 and 1993 and purchased used from the Royal Navy (UK) in 1998.

The first three Victoria-class submarines were accepted into RCN service between 2000 and 2003. The fourth submarine suffered a fire in transit to Canada in 2004, which delayed its acceptance into RCN service until 2015.

in 2004, which delayed its acceptance into RCN service until 2015. The current submarine fleet will remain operational into the mid-to late 2030s via the Victoria-class Modernization (VCM) project.

The RCN requires its first new submarine to be delivered by the mid-2030s to ensure transition between classes without capability gaps.

The RFI engages on other key elements including in-service support, training and infrastructure for the new submarine fleet, including how partnerships with Canadian industry could be leveraged to create economic benefits in Canada throughout the lifecycle of the fleet.

throughout the lifecycle of the fleet. The Canadian Patrol Submarine Project was established in 2021 to inform timely governmental decision-making about a potential replacement class of submarines and avoid any gap in Canadian submarine capabilities.

Canada's key submarine capability requirements will be stealth, lethality, persistence and Arctic deployability – meaning that the submarine must have extended range and endurance.

key submarine capability requirements will be stealth, lethality, persistence and Arctic deployability – meaning that the submarine must have extended range and endurance. Canada's new fleet will need to provide a unique combination of these requirements to ensure that Canada can detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries in all three of Canada's oceans while contributing meaningfully alongside allies and enabling the Government of Canada to deploy this fleet abroad in support of our partners and allies.

