HAMILTON, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of alternating lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for continuing work on a major rehabilitation project during the following period:

Thursday, March 21 , to Friday, August 30

During this period, 3 lanes will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, controlled by traffic lights. Motorists should expect delays.

Cyclists and pedestrians may cross the bridge using the available pathways. Marine traffic will not be affected.

The 2024 Around the Bay Road Race will also not be affected.

These lane closures are required to complete the second phase of the bridge deck replacement project, which includes rehabilitating the approach spans. The project remains on schedule to be completed by fall 2024.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services