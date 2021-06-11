GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge is scheduled to reopen on June 14, 2021, at 6 am.

The remainder of the structural steel replacement work will continue mainly from barges. Any required vehicular lane closures after June 14, 2021, will take place during weekday evenings or weekends: