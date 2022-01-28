PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to a planned protest taking place this weekend in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice, starting on:

Friday, January 28 , at 6 pm