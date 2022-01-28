PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists
Jan 28, 2022, 18:10 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to a planned protest taking place this weekend in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice, starting on:
- Friday, January 28, at 6 pm
During this period, the boardwalk will be closed and pedestrians and cyclists will use the centre lane.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
