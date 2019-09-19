Public Invited to Join in 4ocean Canadian Shoreline Clean-up Powered by Air Canada and Say #bonvoyageplastic Français
Sep 19, 2019, 12:11 ET
- Garry Point Park in Richmond, B.C., on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Earlier this year, Air Canada announced a partnership with environmental organization 4ocean, a company dedicated to actively removing waste plastics and trash from the ocean and coastlines while inspiring individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Following the success of the July 2019 inaugural 4ocean cleanup event powered by Air Canada in Florida, the first Canadian Community Shoreline Cleanup event takes place Sept. 22.
What:
Join 4ocean for a Community Shoreline Cleanup powered by Air Canada on their first Canadian beach clean-up event. This is a free event for the whole family, so all ages are welcome!
Where:
Garry Point Park, 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond, BC
When:
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (PDT)
Why:
Join us for an epic beach cleanup as we learn more about marine debris and support a cleaner ocean.
What to Expect:
More information and register here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4ocean-shoreline-cleanup-powered-by-air-canada-registration-68534924805
To date, 4ocean has removed more than six million pounds of trash from the ocean and coastlines. Drawing on their years of experience, 4ocean will also participate with the Air Canada team to develop educational resources on ocean conservation. These cleanups are in line with Air Canada's single-use plastics reduction strategy and help the airline meet its goal to leave less and do more for the environment.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 63 airports in Canada, 56 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2018 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.
About 4ocean
4ocean is a global company that actively removes trash from the ocean and coastlines, helps create sustainable economies around the world and inspires individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Global cleanup operations are funded entirely through the sale of their bracelets and sustainability products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology and raising awareness about the impact of plastic and trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean. For more information, please visit 4ocean.com, follow @4ocean on Instagram, and join 4ocean on Facebook.
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: Air Canada: media@aircanada.ca; 4ocean : Rachael Lobeck, rachael.lobeck@4ocean.com, 561.270.0650 ext. 029; Internet: aircanada.com
