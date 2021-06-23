QUÉBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After meetings and discussions with chiefs, leaders and representatives of Indigenous organizations, Québec Ombudsperson Marie Rinfret gratefully welcomes the receptiveness of the Indigenous organizations of Québec to her active role in assessing whether the Viens Commission's calls to action are being implemented.

In a spirit of openness and willingness to listen, Ms. Rinfret presented the Québec Ombudsman's mission, insisting on the importance of upholding the rights of people who deal with public services. She also emphasized her organization's independence and impartiality, its reputation for being knowledgeable about the workings of government, and its fruitful and respectful ties with Inuit communities and First Nations.

The creation of an advisory committee, composed of First Nations and Inuit members, will promote collaboration so that the Viens Commission's calls to action translate into concrete outcomes that respond to the needs of the First Nations and Inuit representatives, no matter their living environment.

"It is clear that these calls to action cannot be assessed without the vision and collaboration of First Nations and Inuit representatives. I have committed to truly listen in order to help them get the public services they deserve," Marie Rinfret stated.

The report of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec recommended that the Government of Québec mandate the Québec Ombudsman to monitor and assess implementation of the calls to action it contains until they are fully carried out.

