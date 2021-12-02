TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Elections Ontario is seeking feedback on the accessibility of the proposed voting locations for the 2022 general election. Members of the public can provide their feedback from December 2, 2021, to January 4, 2022, through the Elections Ontario website.

Under Ontario's Election Act, all voting locations must be accessible. All voting locations must also meet Elections Ontario's Site Accessibility Standards. The standards were developed based on the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and provide Returning Officers with fixed criteria for assessing and selecting accessible voting locations.

All feedback will be reviewed as Elections Ontario works to ensure voting locations for the 2022 general election meet voters' expectations.

Quotes

"I encourage all Ontarians to review the accessibility of the proposed voting locations for the 2022 general election. We are committed to ensuring Ontario's elections remain safe, secure and accessible. This feedback is an important part of our efforts to remove barriers to voting for all voters."



- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Links

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152