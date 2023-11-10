Public advisory - Unlabelled Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk may pose serious health risks Français
10 Nov, 2023, 20:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Product: All Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk
- Issue: Health products – Product safety
- What to do: Do not use these products. Keep them out of the reach of children. Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
Images
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Herbaland Biotin Beauty Gummy for Adults
Herbaland Hair Skin and Nails Gummy
Herbaland PURE BEAUTY Gummy for Adults
Good Gummies Beauty
|
80101367
|
Herbaland Calcium D3 Gummy for Kids
Herbaland Calcium plus Ds Gummies for Kids
|
80120325
|
Herbaland Calcium K2 D3 Gummy
Herbaland Calcium D3 K2 Gummies
Herbaland Calcium plus K2 D3 Gummies
|
80096991
|
Herbaland Calcium with Vitamin D3 Gummy for Kids
Herbaland Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3
Purever Canada Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3
|
80066501
|
Herbaland Classic Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy
Herbaland Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy
Herbaland Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy for Kids
Purever Canada Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy
Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin D3 Gummies
|
80066489
|
Herbaland Immune Boost Gummies for Kids
Herbaland Immune Boost Gummy
Herbaland Immune Gummy for Kids/Adults
Herbaland Immune Plus Gummies for Adults
Herbaland Immune Plus Gummy
Herbaland Kids Immune Gummy
Good Gummies Immunity
|
80078758
|
Herbaland Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA
Purever Canada Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA
Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Omega 3 with DHA/EPA
|
80076466
|
Herbaland Multivitamin Gummies for Adults
Herbaland Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults
Purever Canada Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults
Good Gummies Multivitamins
|
80074367
|
Herbaland Multivitamin Gummy for Kids
|
80089203
|
Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy
Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy for Adults/Kids
Herbaland Prebiotic Fruit, Veg & Fiber Gummy
Good Gummies Fruit, Veg & Fiber
Purever Canada Organic Fruit Vegetable And Fiber Gummy
Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Fruit, Vegetable & Fiber Gummies
|
80072657
|
Herbaland Sleep Plus Gummy for Adults
Herbaland Simply Sleep Gummy for Adults
Herbaland Gummies Sweet Dreams
Herbaland Sleeping Beauty Gummy For Adults
|
80093743
|
Herbaland Sugar Free Prenatal Gummy
Herbaland Prenatal Gummy
|
80117248
|
Herbaland Gummies Glowing Beauty
Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy for Adults
Good Gummies Healthy Skin
Squish + Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy
|
80090622
|
Herbaland Gummies Vegan D3 & B12
Herbaland Vegan D3 + B12 Gummy for Adults
Herbaland Vegan Vitamins D3 & B12 Gummy
|
80071250
|
Herbaland Vegan Omega 3 Gummy Adult/Kids
|
80087674
|
Herbaland Vitamin C Gummy for Kids
Purever Canada Vitamin C Gummy for Kids
Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin C Gummies
|
80078790
|
Herbaland Calm Gummy
Herbaland Calm Naturally Gummies for Adults
Herbaland Gummies Calm Naturally
Herbaland Magnesium Plus Gummy
Herbaland Zen Gummies
|
80105248
|
Herbaland Pre-workout Gummies for Adults
|
80096783
Herbaland Naturals Inc. is recalling all Herbaland gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk because they may pose serious health risks if misused, particularly for children and pregnant people. The products were sold at various bulk, low- or zero-waste refillery stores in Canada.
Because the products are sold with little to none of the required labelling, consumers do not have the information they need to take the gummies safely, including dosing instructions, ingredients and safety warnings. Some products may also not be appropriate for certain groups such as children, pregnant people and people taking other health products. All natural health products must follow Health Canada's labelling requirements to protect consumers' health and safety.
Health risks include meeting or exceeding the maximum recommended daily dose of vitamins and minerals for adults and children. Taking too many of these gummies could lead to health effects ranging from minor issues such as upset stomach, nausea and vomiting to serious health consequences including drug interactions, severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, and birth defects in unborn children.
Children and pregnant people are especially vulnerable to high doses of vitamins and minerals. Children because of their small size and developing bodies, and pregnant people because high doses of vitamin A, vitamin D or folic acid during pregnancy can have negative effects on the fetus.
The gummies could be confused for candy, which heightens the chance of taking too many.
Health Canada is monitoring the recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
Health Canada is making changes to improve the safety of natural health products (NHPs). Find out more about what the Department is doing to ensure that these products are safe and of high quality.
- Do not use these bulk products and keep them out of the reach of children. Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal
- Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
- Contact Herbaland Naturals Inc. by calling 1-877-464-8669 if you have questions about this recall.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article