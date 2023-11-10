Product: All Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk

All Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: Do not use these products. Keep them out of the reach of children. Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Affected products

Product NPN Herbaland Biotin Beauty Gummy for Adults Herbaland Hair Skin and Nails Gummy Herbaland PURE BEAUTY Gummy for Adults Good Gummies Beauty 80101367 Herbaland Calcium D3 Gummy for Kids Herbaland Calcium plus Ds Gummies for Kids 80120325 Herbaland Calcium K2 D3 Gummy Herbaland Calcium D3 K2 Gummies Herbaland Calcium plus K2 D3 Gummies 80096991 Herbaland Calcium with Vitamin D3 Gummy for Kids Herbaland Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3 Purever Canada Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3 80066501 Herbaland Classic Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy Herbaland Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy Herbaland Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy for Kids Purever Canada Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin D3 Gummies 80066489 Herbaland Immune Boost Gummies for Kids Herbaland Immune Boost Gummy Herbaland Immune Gummy for Kids/Adults Herbaland Immune Plus Gummies for Adults Herbaland Immune Plus Gummy Herbaland Kids Immune Gummy Good Gummies Immunity 80078758 Herbaland Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA Purever Canada Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Omega 3 with DHA/EPA 80076466 Herbaland Multivitamin Gummies for Adults Herbaland Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults Purever Canada Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults Good Gummies Multivitamins 80074367 Herbaland Multivitamin Gummy for Kids 80089203 Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy for Adults/Kids Herbaland Prebiotic Fruit, Veg & Fiber Gummy Good Gummies Fruit, Veg & Fiber Purever Canada Organic Fruit Vegetable And Fiber Gummy Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Fruit, Vegetable & Fiber Gummies 80072657 Herbaland Sleep Plus Gummy for Adults Herbaland Simply Sleep Gummy for Adults Herbaland Gummies Sweet Dreams Herbaland Sleeping Beauty Gummy For Adults 80093743 Herbaland Sugar Free Prenatal Gummy Herbaland Prenatal Gummy 80117248 Herbaland Gummies Glowing Beauty Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy for Adults Good Gummies Healthy Skin Squish + Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy 80090622 Herbaland Gummies Vegan D3 & B12 Herbaland Vegan D3 + B12 Gummy for Adults Herbaland Vegan Vitamins D3 & B12 Gummy 80071250 Herbaland Vegan Omega 3 Gummy Adult/Kids 80087674 Herbaland Vitamin C Gummy for Kids Purever Canada Vitamin C Gummy for Kids Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin C Gummies 80078790 Herbaland Calm Gummy Herbaland Calm Naturally Gummies for Adults Herbaland Gummies Calm Naturally Herbaland Magnesium Plus Gummy Herbaland Zen Gummies 80105248 Herbaland Pre-workout Gummies for Adults 80096783

Issue

Herbaland Naturals Inc. is recalling all Herbaland gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk because they may pose serious health risks if misused, particularly for children and pregnant people. The products were sold at various bulk, low- or zero-waste refillery stores in Canada.

Because the products are sold with little to none of the required labelling, consumers do not have the information they need to take the gummies safely, including dosing instructions, ingredients and safety warnings. Some products may also not be appropriate for certain groups such as children, pregnant people and people taking other health products. All natural health products must follow Health Canada's labelling requirements to protect consumers' health and safety.

Health risks include meeting or exceeding the maximum recommended daily dose of vitamins and minerals for adults and children. Taking too many of these gummies could lead to health effects ranging from minor issues such as upset stomach, nausea and vomiting to serious health consequences including drug interactions, severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, and birth defects in unborn children.

Children and pregnant people are especially vulnerable to high doses of vitamins and minerals. Children because of their small size and developing bodies, and pregnant people because high doses of vitamin A, vitamin D or folic acid during pregnancy can have negative effects on the fetus.

The gummies could be confused for candy, which heightens the chance of taking too many.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

Health Canada is making changes to improve the safety of natural health products (NHPs). Find out more about what the Department is doing to ensure that these products are safe and of high quality.

What you should do

Do not use these bulk products and keep them out of the reach of children. Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal

Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Contact Herbaland Naturals Inc. by calling 1-877-464-8669 if you have questions about this recall.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

