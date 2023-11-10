Public advisory - Unlabelled Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk may pose serious health risks Français

Summary
  • Product: All Herbaland brand gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk   
  • Issue: Health products – Product safety
  • What to do: Do not use these products. Keep them out of the reach of children. Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. 

Images

Affected products

Product

NPN

Herbaland Biotin Beauty Gummy for Adults

Herbaland Hair Skin and Nails Gummy

Herbaland PURE BEAUTY Gummy for Adults

Good Gummies Beauty

80101367

Herbaland Calcium D3 Gummy for Kids

Herbaland Calcium plus Ds Gummies for Kids

80120325

Herbaland Calcium K2 D3 Gummy

Herbaland Calcium D3 K2 Gummies

Herbaland Calcium plus K2 D3 Gummies

80096991

Herbaland Calcium with Vitamin D3 Gummy for Kids

Herbaland Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3

Purever Canada Kids' Gummy Calcium with Vitamin D3

80066501

Herbaland Classic Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy

Herbaland Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy

Herbaland Vitamin D3 400IU Gummy for Kids

Purever Canada Kids' 400IU Vitamin D3 Gummy

Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin D3 Gummies

80066489

Herbaland Immune Boost Gummies for Kids

Herbaland Immune Boost Gummy

Herbaland Immune Gummy for Kids/Adults

Herbaland Immune Plus Gummies for Adults

Herbaland Immune Plus Gummy

Herbaland Kids Immune Gummy

Good Gummies Immunity

80078758

Herbaland Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA

Purever Canada Kid's Omega 3 Gummy with DHA and EPA

Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Omega 3 with DHA/EPA

80076466

Herbaland Multivitamin Gummies for Adults

Herbaland Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults

Purever Canada Multivitamins & Minerals with Organic Fruits Gummy for Adults

Good Gummies Multivitamins

80074367

Herbaland Multivitamin Gummy for Kids

80089203

Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy

Herbaland Organic Fruit Vegetable and Fiber Gummy for Adults/Kids

Herbaland Prebiotic Fruit, Veg & Fiber Gummy

Good Gummies Fruit, Veg & Fiber

Purever Canada Organic Fruit Vegetable And Fiber Gummy

Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Fruit, Vegetable & Fiber Gummies

80072657

Herbaland Sleep Plus Gummy for Adults

Herbaland Simply Sleep Gummy for Adults

Herbaland Gummies Sweet Dreams

Herbaland Sleeping Beauty Gummy For Adults

80093743

Herbaland Sugar Free Prenatal Gummy

Herbaland Prenatal Gummy

80117248

Herbaland Gummies Glowing Beauty

Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy for Adults

Good Gummies Healthy Skin

Squish + Herbaland Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy

80090622

Herbaland Gummies Vegan D3 & B12

Herbaland Vegan D3 + B12 Gummy for Adults

Herbaland Vegan Vitamins D3 & B12 Gummy

80071250

Herbaland Vegan Omega 3 Gummy Adult/Kids

80087674

Herbaland Vitamin C Gummy for Kids

Purever Canada Vitamin C Gummy for Kids

Sunshine Nutrition Cool Gummies Vitamin C Gummies

80078790

Herbaland Calm Gummy

Herbaland Calm Naturally Gummies for Adults

Herbaland Gummies Calm Naturally

Herbaland Magnesium Plus Gummy

Herbaland Zen Gummies

80105248

Herbaland Pre-workout Gummies for Adults

80096783
Issue

Herbaland Naturals Inc. is recalling all Herbaland gummy vitamins and supplements sold in bulk because they may pose serious health risks if misused, particularly for children and pregnant people. The products were sold at various bulk, low- or zero-waste refillery stores in Canada.

Because the products are sold with little to none of the required labelling, consumers do not have the information they need to take the gummies safely, including dosing instructions, ingredients and safety warnings. Some products may also not be appropriate for certain groups such as children, pregnant people and people taking other health products.  All natural health products must follow Health Canada's labelling requirements to protect consumers' health and safety.

Health risks include meeting or exceeding the maximum recommended daily dose of vitamins and minerals for adults and children. Taking too many of these gummies could lead to health effects ranging from minor issues such as upset stomach, nausea and vomiting to serious health consequences including drug interactions, severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, and birth defects in unborn children.

Children and pregnant people are especially vulnerable to high doses of vitamins and minerals. Children because of their small size and developing bodies, and pregnant people because high doses of vitamin A, vitamin D or folic acid during pregnancy can have negative effects on the fetus.

The gummies could be confused for candy, which heightens the chance of taking too many.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall and will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

Health Canada is making changes to improve the safety of natural health products (NHPs). Find out more about what the Department is doing to ensure that these products are safe and of high quality.

What you should do
  • Do not use these bulk products and keep them out of the reach of children. Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal
  • Consult a healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
  • Contact Herbaland Naturals Inc. by calling 1-877-464-8669 if you have questions about this recall.
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

