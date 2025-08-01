Product: Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs

Health products – Unauthorized product; Product safety What to do: Consult a healthcare professional if you have used an unauthorized injectable drug on the list below and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Read product labels to confirm a product has been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Affected products

Unauthorized injectable peptide drugs , including:

• AOD9604 • ARA 290 • Bremelanotide • Bronchogen • BPC-157 • CJC-1295 • Cortagen • DSIP • Epitalon • GHK, GHK-Cu • GHRP 2 • GHRP 6 • GLP-1 (7-37) • Gonadorelin • Hexarelin • HGH, HGH Fragment • Humanine • Ipamoreline • Kisspeptin • KK-23 • Livagen • LL-37 • Melanotan 1 • Melanotan II • NR-7 • Ovagen • Pal-GHK • Pinealon • PNC-27 • Prostamax • QS-13 • Retatrutide • Selank • Semax • Sermorelin • SS-31 • Tesamorelin • Thymosin alpha • Thymosin-β4 (TB4 or TB-500) • Tirzepatide • Vilon • VIP

Issue

Health Canada is warning the public of seized unauthorized injectable peptide drugs from Canada Peptide. The products were being sold via the company's website. Peptide drugs affect the body's functions and are often used for bodybuilding, anti-aging, or enhancing athletic performance. Injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada.

Health Canada has not authorized any of the products that were seized or sold on the company's website, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality. Selling unauthorized drugs is illegal in Canada.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the care of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Unauthorized injectable drugs may:

Cause infectionallergic reactions, and other poor outcomes.

Interact with other medications an individual might be taking.

Contain high-risk ingredients, additives, or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label.

Not have been manufactured or stored safely.

Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to protect public health and safety, including communicating updates, if needed.

What you should do

Consult a health care professional (physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist) if you have used an unauthorized injectable drug and have health concerns.

Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste or return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. You can read product labels to confirm the product has been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

