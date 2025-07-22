MONCTON, NB, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, accompanied by the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Dieppe, announced more than $78 million in funding over five years to seven organizations including five Atlantic post-secondary training institutions to improve access to health services in French for Francophone communities.

These investments will support innovative projects to improve health services in French through the Official Languages Health Program (OLHP). Initiatives include increasing access to care, improving recruitment, internship and placement opportunities in Francophone communities as well as training in francophone post-secondary health programs.

The Government of Canda will continue working with partners to improve access to health care services for everyone, including services in the official language of their choice.

Quotes

"Everyone in Canada should have access to health services in their official language of choice, regardless of where they live. When it comes to health care, a language barrier can lead to a life-or-death situation. This is why the Government of Canada is supporting projects that will improve access to health services for Francophones and Anglophones living in minority communities in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"As a proud Atlantic Canadian, I know how vital it is for Francophones in minority communities to access health care in their language of choice. This funding will contribute to improved access to more inclusive and effective care — ensuring official languages are supported within our health care system."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Member of Parliament for Moncton—Dieppe

"Our two official languages are at the heart of our identity, uniting us from coast to coast to coast and making us stronger together. As a government, we are taking concrete action to ensure that Canadians—no matter where they live—can access health services in the official language of their choice. I am pleased that this funding will support projects that strengthen our bilingual identity, not only in the Atlantic region but right across Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Health is essential to the vitality of Francophone and Acadian minority communities, and they should have access to quality health services in their own language. Société Santé en français is proud to work with Canada's 16 French-language health networks and hundreds of other health partners to develop French-language health services across Canada."

Antoine Désilets

Executive Director, Société Santé en français

"The importance of preparing the next generation of French-speaking health care workers, from recruitment to professional integration in Francophone minority communities, cannot be overstated. Health Canada's contribution will leverage the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne's (ACUFC) ability to support postsecondary institutions that are members of the Consortium national de formation en santé in their efforts to increase the number of health professionals providing French-language services. It will also allow our network to continue to overcome existing barriers and ensure that Canadians have access to equitable health services in the language of their choice."

Martin Normand

President and Chief Executive Officer, Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne - Consortium national de formation en santé

"The financial support from the federal government represents much more than a simple investment in health training: it is a concrete gesture in favor of improving access to French-language health services in our Francophone minority communities. At the Université de Moncton, this support will strengthen our capacity to offer training in targeted health programs. We are proud to be part of a national network of 16 post-secondary institutions — a group that fosters collaboration, shares expertise, and promotes our programs. Together, we are helping to train the next generation of competent, committed professionals ready to meet the needs of French-language healthcare across the country."

Dr. Denis Prud'homme

President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Moncton

Quick Facts

The OLHP was launched in 2003 and receives funding through the Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages. The Program supports non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and provincial and territorial governments that aim to improve access to health services for official language minority communities (OLMC) - Francophones living outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec .

Action Plan for Official Languages. The Program supports non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and provincial and territorial governments that aim to improve access to health services for official language minority communities (OLMC) - Francophones living outside and English-speaking communities in . The "Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration" announced that, in addition to existing funding of $192.2 million over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive $14.5 million over five years (for a total of $206.7 million over five years). This additional funding will support non-profit organizations, provincial and territorial governments and post-secondary institutions that serve OLMCs to train and retain bilingual health professionals, support health networking initiatives as well as innovative projects.

over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive over five years (for a total of over five years). This additional funding will support non-profit organizations, provincial and territorial governments and post-secondary institutions that serve OLMCs to train and retain bilingual health professionals, support health networking initiatives as well as innovative projects. Budget 2023 outlined the Government's plan to invest close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding to provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's public health care system. This includes $25 billion of funding through tailored bilateral agreements to meet the specific needs of each province and territory.

Associated Links

