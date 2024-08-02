OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

Affected products

Unauthorized Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments: Facelift, Neck and Decolletage Facelift with Microneedling Plasma Bio Filler Hair Restoration Vampire Breast Lift and Facial O-Shot

Unauthorized Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) for scalp, eyes, acne, face, neck, jaw line, hands and decolletage

Botox (DIN 01981501)

Unauthorized Microneedles and Microneedle Tips

Unauthorized Plasma Pen

Issue

Health Canada is warning the public about various unauthorized treatments that were being administered at MedSkin Laser Center in Sherwood Park, Alberta, where the owner and operator of the clinic was posing as a practitioner without the necessary qualifications.

This includes the unauthorized Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments listed above for hair restoration, breast enhancements, rejuvenating skin and muscles, wound healing and face lifts. Unauthorized PRPs could lead to serious health risks, including the potential transmission of infectious diseases, contaminants, and toxic effects.

Health Canada also seized prescription Botox from the MedSkin Laser Centre, because prescription drugs should only be given by a health care professional with the appropriate qualifications and experience. Using prescription drugs without a proper prescription and the advice of a qualified practitioner could lead to serious harm such as side effects, allergic reactions, severe complications and other medical issues.

Finally, the Department also seized unauthorized medical devices including microneedles, microneedle tips, and a plasma pen.

What you should do

Do not receive unauthorized treatments from MedSkin Laser Center. Consult a licensed practitioner if you have received a treatment from MedSkin Laser Center and have health concerns.

Check the status of those presenting themselves as practitioners with the College of Physicians and Surgeons in your province or territory.

Report concerns regarding the illegal practice of medicine to the College of Physicians and Surgeons in your province or territory.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database. For medical devices, although the Medical Device Licence (MDL) number is not required to appear on the product label, authorized medical devices can be found by search of Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL).

Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL). Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

