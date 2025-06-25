News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Summary
- Product: Unauthorized health products, including drugs, natural health products and medical devices, sold on the Internet
- Issue: Health products – Product safety; Unauthorized product
- What to do: If you buy health products online, buy them from a reputable website and check that Health Canada has authorized them for sale. Report suspected illegal health products to Health Canada.
Affected products
Drugs, natural health products, and medical devices that have not been authorized by Health Canada and may pose serious health risks.
Issue
As part of Operation Pangea XVII—an international effort led by INTERPOL to disrupt the online sale of counterfeit medicines and other illegal health products around the world—Health Canada is reminding consumers to be careful when buying health products—including drugs, natural health products and medical devices—over the Internet.
Health products sold online may seem legitimate and safe, but some may not actually be authorized for sale in Canada and could be dangerous to your health. It is important to know how to spot risky health products if you are buying them online.
Unauthorized health products have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy, and quality and as a result, can pose serious risks to your health. For example, they may be fake, badly stored, mislabeled, expired, or subject to recalls. Unauthorized drugs or natural health products may have no active ingredients, the wrong ingredients, or dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label. Unlicensed medical devices might be low quality, may not work, or may be unsafe.
During this year's five-month Operation (December 16, 2024, to May 16, 2025), Health Canada inspected 19,193 packages. Of these, it stopped 7,096 (37%) packages from entering the country and seized 539 (3%) additional packages at the border that contained suspected counterfeit or otherwise unauthorized health products, worth an estimated total value of $378,170. The vast majority of the seized products were sexual enhancement medications (69%), followed by supplements such as herbal and dietary supplements (10%), veterinary and antiparasitic drugs (4%), hormones (2%), antibiotics (2%) and weight loss drugs (1%).
Health Canada works with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) during Operation Pangea to stop counterfeit and other illegal health products from reaching the Canadian market and to help raise consumer awareness. Health Canada works in partnership with CBSA throughout the year to detect and stop unauthorized health products from entering the country.
What you should do
- Read the information Health Canada has posted on the dangers of buying drugs, natural health products or medical devices over the Internet.
- Look for health products that have been authorized by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Medicine Number (DIN-HM). Consumers can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database, Licensed Natural Health Products Database or Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL).
- Avoid buying health products from questionable or untrustworthy websites. Find out more about choosing a safe online pharmacy. If you have questions about whether an online pharmacy is legitimate, contact the pharmacy regulatory authority in your province or territory.
- Talk to a health care professional, such as a doctor or pharmacist, if you have questions or concerns about a health care product.
- Check Health Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts database for advisories on illegal health products that have been found on the Canadian market. Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized sexual enhancement products, skin lightening and other skin treatments, workout supplements and poppers that consumers can check regularly for updates.
- Report adverse events or complaints involving drugs, natural health products or medical devices, including illegal health products, to Health Canada.
Additional information
