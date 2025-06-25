OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized health products, including drugs, natural health products and medical devices, sold on the Internet

Unauthorized health products, including drugs, natural health products and medical devices, sold on the Internet Issue: Health products – Product safety; Unauthorized product

Health products – Product safety; Unauthorized product What to do: If you buy health products online, buy them from a reputable website and check that Health Canada has authorized them for sale. Report suspected illegal health products to Health Canada.

Affected products

Drugs, natural health products, and medical devices that have not been authorized by Health Canada and may pose serious health risks.

Issue

As part of Operation Pangea XVII —an international effort led by INTERPOL to disrupt the online sale of counterfeit medicines and other illegal health products around the world—Health Canada is reminding consumers to be careful when buying health products—including drugs, natural health products and medical devices—over the Internet.

Health products sold online may seem legitimate and safe, but some may not actually be authorized for sale in Canada and could be dangerous to your health. It is important to know how to spot risky health products if you are buying them online.

Unauthorized health products have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy, and quality and as a result, can pose serious risks to your health. For example, they may be fake, badly stored, mislabeled, expired, or subject to recalls. Unauthorized drugs or natural health products may have no active ingredients, the wrong ingredients, or dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label. Unlicensed medical devices might be low quality, may not work, or may be unsafe.

During this year's five-month Operation (December 16, 2024, to May 16, 2025), Health Canada inspected 19,193 packages. Of these, it stopped 7,096 (37%) packages from entering the country and seized 539 (3%) additional packages at the border that contained suspected counterfeit or otherwise unauthorized health products, worth an estimated total value of $378,170. The vast majority of the seized products were sexual enhancement medications (69%), followed by supplements such as herbal and dietary supplements (10%), veterinary and antiparasitic drugs (4%), hormones (2%), antibiotics (2%) and weight loss drugs (1%).

Health Canada works with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) during Operation Pangea to stop counterfeit and other illegal health products from reaching the Canadian market and to help raise consumer awareness. Health Canada works in partnership with CBSA throughout the year to detect and stop unauthorized health products from entering the country.

What you should do

Additional information

Related links

INTERPOL news release

Counterfeit prescription drugs

Buying drugs over the Internet

Choosing a safe online pharmacy

How to spot an unsafe online store

Safe use of body building products

Adulteration of natural health products

Buying safe sexual enhancement products

The safe use of health products for weight loss

Alert / recall type: Public Advisory

Category: Health products – Drugs, Natural Health Products, Medical Device

Published by: Health Canada

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]