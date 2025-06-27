OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border. This includes detecting and disrupting the illegal fentanyl trade.

Today, the Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, launched a 45-day public consultation on proposed changes to how Canada regulates precursor chemicals and devices such as pill presses and encapsulators that could be used in the illegal production of drugs. The consultation is open until August 12, 2025.

The public consultation will allow impacted stakeholders, such as regulated industries that use precursors for legitimate uses, pharmacies and individual pharmacists, to provide feedback on the proposed changes. These changes would strengthen controls around precursor chemicals and drug equipment to support law and border enforcement as they take action to stop their illegal importation and distribution.

"Our government is acting to protect Canadians against illegal synthetic drugs like fentanyl. By working with the industry and our partners, we are making our streets safer."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Keeping communities safe from the harms of illegal drugs is a top priority. Together with our Strong Borders bill, these proposed changes will give law enforcement and border officers stronger tools to stop the illegal production and trafficking of dangerous substances like fentanyl. We are committed to working with our partners to disrupt organized crime, further secure our borders and protect Canadians."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Step by step we are increasing pressure on organized crime groups and sending a clear message: Canada will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities and at our borders. We will use every tool at our disposal to support law and border enforcement as they tackle the production and distribution of illegal drugs."

Kevin Brosseau

Fentanyl Czar

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), the Precursor Control Regulations (PCR) sets rules for the use of precursor chemicals. While some precursors have legitimate uses, they can also be used in the illegal production of controlled substances, like fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. In Canada , precursors are controlled under Schedule VI of the CDSA and are regulated under the PCR.

(CDSA), the (PCR) sets rules for the use of precursor chemicals. While some precursors have legitimate uses, they can also be used in the illegal production of controlled substances, like fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. In , precursors are controlled under Schedule VI of the CDSA and are regulated under the PCR. To ensure that law and border enforcement have the tools they need to detect and address fentanyl and its precursors, the federal government is investing $78.7 million to expand Health Canada's laboratory and regulatory capabilities.

to expand Health Canada's laboratory and regulatory capabilities. Health Canada's Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit provides better oversight into precursor chemicals and their distribution channels, and enhance monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement action.

Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit provides better oversight into precursor chemicals and their distribution channels, and enhance monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement action. Health Canada is establishing a new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre that will allow for more specialized analysis of synthetic drug samples. The analysis will help determine how and where these substances were manufactured to support law enforcement and public safety partners to strategically target organized crime.

is establishing a new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre that will allow for more specialized analysis of synthetic drug samples. The analysis will help determine how and where these substances were manufactured to support law enforcement and public safety partners to strategically target organized crime. A Notice of Intent on this regulatory proposal to enhance oversight of precursor chemicals and drug equipment was open for public consultation from January 31 to March 3, 2025 .

