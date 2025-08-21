OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Glatiramer acetate

Glatiramer acetate Issue: Health products – Product safety, new safety information

Health products – Product safety, new safety information What to do: If you experience anaphylactic reaction symptoms, stop taking glatiramer acetate and seek immediate medical help by calling 9-1-1. Report any health product-related side effects to Health Canada. Do not restart taking glatiramer acetate unless your healthcare provider has identified another clear cause for the anaphylaxis.

Affected products

Product Dose

Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) 20 mg/mL single-use pre-filled syringe Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) 40 mg/mL single-use pre-filled syringe Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) 40 mg/mL single-use pre-filled pens Glatect (glatiramer acetate) 20 mg/mL single-use pre-filled syringe Mylan glatiramer acetate injection 20 mg/mL single-use pre-filled syringe

Issue

Health Canada is warning patients that they may experience anaphylactic reactions after receiving glatiramer acetate, which is used to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. These anaphylactic reactions can be fatal and may occur at any point during treatment, from as soon as the first dose to months or even years after starting therapy.

Anaphylactic reaction symptoms generally appear within one hour of injection and may include:

Sudden shortness of breath, wheezing, or difficulty breathing

Swelling of the eyelids, face, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Uncontrolled shaking

Fainting or dizziness

Trouble swallowing or speaking

Widespread rash, hives

Collapse

Health Canada confirmed this new safety risk following a review of all available data, including 11 Canadian cases of anaphylactic reactions from Copaxone and three additional cases from other glatiramer acetate products. While there have been no fatal cases reported in Canada, some cases required treatment with epinephrine and other appropriate medical interventions. There have been fatal cases reported internationally.

Health Canada has informed healthcare professionals, including neurologists, emergency room physicians and staff, nurses, and pharmacists about this new safety risk. The manufacturer for Copaxone has updated its Canadian product labelling to include this risk, and Health Canada is working with the manufacturers of other glatiramer acetate products — including Glatect and Mylan glatiramer acetate injection — to update their respective labelling.

What you should do

If you experience anaphylactic reaction symptoms, stop taking glatiramer acetate and seek immediate medical help by calling 9-1-1.

Do not restart taking glatiramer acetate if you have experienced anaphylaxis unless your healthcare provider has identified another clear cause for the anaphylaxis.

Report any health product-related side effects to Health Canada.

What healthcare professionals should do

Inform patients and/or caregivers of the signs and symptoms of anaphylactic reactions, which may overlap with those of an immediate post-injection reaction.

Instruct patients to seek immediate emergency medical care in the event of an anaphylactic reaction.

Instruct patients to discontinue treatment with glatiramer acetate if they have an anaphylactic reaction.

Do not restart the medicine unless there is another clear reason the patient experienced an anaphylactic reaction.

