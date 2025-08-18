OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $33 million to four francophone post-secondary training institutions across Ontario and $1 million in funding to the Government of Ontario to improve access to health services in French for Francophone communities.

These investments will support innovative projects to improve health services in French through the Official Languages Health Program (OLHP). Initiatives include increasing access to care, improving recruitment and training in francophone post-secondary health programs, and enhancing data collection and analysis of linguistic identifiers on health cards.

The Government of Canda will continue working with partners to improve access to health care services for everyone, including services in the official language of their choice.

Quotes

"Everyone in Canada should have access to health services in their official language of choice, regardless of where they live. When it comes to health care, a language barrier can lead to a life-or-death situation. This is why the Government of Canada is supporting projects that will improve access to health services for Francophones and Anglophones living in minority communities in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"As a proud Franco-Ontarian, I know how important it is for Francophones in minority communities to receive health services in the language of their choice. Our investment will improve access to more inclusive and effective care and make sure official languages are supported within our health care system."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester

"Our two official languages are at the heart of our identity, uniting us from coast to coast to coast and making us stronger together. As a government, we are taking concrete action to ensure that Canadians—no matter where they live—can access health services in the official language of their choice. I am pleased that this funding will support projects that strengthen our bilingual identity, not only in Ontario but right across Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The importance of preparing the next generation of French-speaking health care workers, from recruitment to professional integration in Francophone minority communities, cannot be overstated. Health Canada's contribution will leverage the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne's (ACUFC) ability to support postsecondary institutions that are members of the Consortium national de formation en santé in their efforts to increase the number of health professionals providing French-language services. It will also allow our network to continue to overcome existing barriers and ensure that Canadians have access to equitable health services in the language of their choice."

Martin Normand

President and Chief Executive Officer, Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne - Consortium national de formation en santé

"The University of Ottawa is a leader in training the researchers, physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who provide health care for francophone patients in Francophone minority communities in Ontario and across Canada. The excellence and the stability of the health care system depends on developing the next generation of professionals, and this investment promises to support quality care for patients in Francophone minority communities in Ontario. The University of Ottawa is committed to promoting the Francophonie in all its research and learning activities in the health field, and we recognize the important role of the federal government as a key partner."

Marie-Eve Sylvestre,

President and Vice-chancellor of the University of Ottawa

Quick Facts



This funding is in addition to the $15.4 million announced by the Government of Canada in May 2023 , to three academic institutions and a community health network to improve access to health services for Francophones living in a minority setting in Northern Ontario .

million announced by the Government of in , to three academic institutions and a community health network to improve access to health services for Francophones living in a minority setting in . The OLHP was launched in 2003 and receives funding through the Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages. The Program supports non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and provincial and territorial governments that aim to improve access to health services for official language minority communities (OLMC) - Francophones living outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec .

Action Plan for Official Languages. The Program supports non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and provincial and territorial governments that aim to improve access to health services for official language minority communities (OLMC) - Francophones living outside and English-speaking communities in . The "Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration" announced that, in addition to existing funding of $192.2 million over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive $14.5 million over five years (for a total of $206.7 million over five years). This additional funding will support non-profit organizations, provincial and territorial governments and post-secondary institutions that serve OLMCs to train and retain bilingual health professionals, support health networking initiatives as well as innovative projects.

over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive over five years (for a total of over five years). This additional funding will support non-profit organizations, provincial and territorial governments and post-secondary institutions that serve OLMCs to train and retain bilingual health professionals, support health networking initiatives as well as innovative projects. Budget 2023 outlined the Government's plan to invest close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding to provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's public health care system. This includes $25 billion of funding through tailored bilateral agreements to meet the specific needs of each province and territory.

Associated Links



SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709