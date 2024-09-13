OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Refresh Lacri-Lube, 3.5 g tube

Refresh Lacri-Lube, 3.5 g tube Issue: Health products – Contamination

Health products – Contamination What to do: Do not use the affected product. Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing signs of infection, such as eye pain and discharge, fever, or facial pain or pressure. Consult a healthcare professional if you have used this product and you have health concerns.

Affected products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Refresh Lacri-Lube, 3.5 g tube 00210889 397281 399002 399923 409826 04-2026 06-2026 04-2026 05-2027

Issue

AbbVie Corporation of Canada is recalling all lots of Refresh Lacri-Lube eye ointment because some tubes may leak, which could lead to contamination with bacteria and other microbes and the risk of infection. Seniors and those with a weakened immune system may be at a higher risk.

Refresh Lacri-Lube is an over-the-counter sterile eye lubricant used to temporarily relieve eye burning, irritation and discomfort due to dryness or exposure to wind or sun. Some tubes of the affected product were observed to be leaking from the bottom due to an opening in the seal.

For healthy people, the risk of a serious eye infection due to a contaminated eye ointment is relatively low and any infection may resolve on its own. If the infection does not resolve on its own, it would often be treatable with topical antibiotics. In rare cases, eye infections can lead to severe outcomes including vision loss, and systemic infections. This risk is higher for people more susceptible to infection. Signs of infection may include eye pain, changes in vision, light sensitivity, redness of the eye, excessive discharge and abnormal pupils. Other symptoms include fever, or facial pain or pressure.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and its implementation of corrective and preventive actions. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Do not use the affected product. Return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Seek medical attention if you have used this product and are experiencing signs of infection, such as eye pain and discharge, fever, or facial pain or pressure.

Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Contact AbbVie Corporation of Canada by calling 1-888-704-8270 or emailing [email protected] if you have questions about this recall.

by calling 1-888-704-8270 or emailing if you have questions about this recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]