OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Absorbable (dissolvable) threads used in cosmetic thread lift procedures

Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product What to do: Ensure your clinic uses Health Canada-authorized absorbable threads for cosmetic use. Confirm that your thread lift procedure is being performed by a trained and qualified health professional and ask about the risks and benefits of the device and the procedure. Consult a health care professional if you have received a cosmetic thread lift procedure and have health concerns. Report adverse effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Issue

Health Canada advises consumers and clinics and spas about the importance of using authorized absorbable threads for cosmetic thread lifts (e.g., nonsurgical facelifts).

Using unauthorized threads or those meant for other purposes (such as wound closure or stitches) for cosmetic use may pose health risks such as nerve damage, skin irregularities, infection, pain, and bruising. Threads might break, move in the skin, or become exposed, causing temporary or permanent side effects.

Health Canada is aware that various clinics and online retail platforms are promoting the use of unauthorized threads or threads that have been authorized for other uses for cosmetic purposes. Importing and selling unauthorized medical devices or advertising medical devices for indications not approved by Health Canada is illegal. When Health Canada identifies unauthorized products that may pose serious health risks, Health Canada takes appropriate action to prevent further distribution and informs Canadians. Actions taken by Health Canada may include seizing unauthorized products, taking action to remove illegal advertising, and working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products.

In addition, Health Canada is aware that do-it-yourself thread lifts are being promoted on social media and that untrained individuals are performing cosmetic thread lifts. These devices should only be implanted by a physician or used under the supervision of a physician, preferably in a healthcare setting.

What you should do:

Do not conduct a thread lift procedure on yourself.

If your health care professional has recommended a thread lift procedure, consult with them about the risks and benefits of the device, and who should perform the procedure.

Check that your clinic is using absorbable threads that have been authorized by Health Canada specifically for cosmetic use by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL) and requesting the instruction for use (IFU).

Confirm that your thread lift procedure is being performed by a trained and qualified health professional, such as a plastic surgeon or dermatologist.

Verify the absorbable threads have been authorized for cosmetic use. Verify whether a device has been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL).

Consult a health care professional if you have received a cosmetic thread lift procedure and you have health concerns.

Report adverse effects or complaints involving medical devices.

Background

A thread lift is a minimally invasive nonsurgical cosmetic procedure that uses absorbable thread to temporarily tighten and lift the skin and stimulate collagen production.

At this time, Health Canada has authorized only one absorbable thread product for use in cosmetic nonsurgical facelifts in adult patients to be administered by a physician or used under the supervision of a physician. Unauthorized absorbable threads have not been evaluated by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, and quality, which means these products may pose health risks. In authorizing a device, Health Canada assesses it to help ensure the benefits of the intended use outweigh the risks.

Health Canada has authorized several medical-grade absorbable threads for wound closures. The risks and benefits of absorbable threads designed for wound closure differ from those designed for cosmetic use. For example, threads used in wound closure feature barbs to secure the tissue to facilitate healing, while threads used for cosmetic procedures are smooth with absorbable cones designed to improve aesthetics.

Health care professionals using their professional judgment may choose to use medical devices for indications that Health Canada has not specifically authorized. This is known as the practice of medicine, and is regulated by provincial and territorial governments. Consult your health care professional if you have any questions or concerns.

