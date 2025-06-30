Products: Virility for Men (Yi Li Xiao Capsule)

Product NPN EXP Date Virility for Men (Yi Li Xiao Capsule) 80083930 2026/12

Health Canada is warning consumers not to use Virility for Men (Yi Li Xiao Capsule) because it may pose serious health risks. The product was authorized as a natural health product to help enhance physical capacity/performance (in cases of physical stress), but recent Health Canada laboratory testing found it contains tadalafil, a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, which was not listed on the product label.

Tadalafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine) since it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Natural health products must not contain prescription drugs. Prescription drugs should be used only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Health Canada has suspended the product licence for Virility for Men (Yi Li Xiao Capsule, NPN 80083930) and the licence holder Yexin Likang International Health Inc. is recalling the product, which was distributed in Ontario.

Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the company's recall and will take appropriate and timely action if any new health risks are identified.

Stop using Virility for Men (Yi Li Xiao Capsule).

Consult your health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Contact Yexin Likang International Health Inc. at [email protected] if you have questions about the recall.

