Product: Seasonique (0.15 mg levonorgestrel and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol pills, 0.01 mg and ethinyl estradiol pills) (DIN 02346176)

Seasonique (0.15 mg levonorgestrel and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol pills, 0.01 mg and ethinyl estradiol pills) (DIN 02346176) Issue: Health products – Product quality

Health products – Product quality What to do: Do not skip any doses or stop taking Seasonique. If your package is missing any pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement or an alternative product. If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away, take the next pill in the proper order as noted in the packaging until you are able to contact your pharmacist and obtain a replacement or alternative product.

Affected products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Seasonique (0.15 mg levonorgestrel and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol pills, and 0.01 mg ethinyl estradiol pills), packaged in 2x91 extended cycle tablet dispensers 02346176 100058977 05/2026

Issue

Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of Seasonique prescription birth control after receiving a complaint that a package was missing two pills, which may increase the risk of pregnancy. If your package is missing any pills, it is important you do not stop taking your medication or skip any doses and that you get a replacement or alternative product as soon as possible.

Seasonique pills are packaged in extended-cycle tablet dispensers, each containing a 13-week (91 day) supply of pills: 84 light blue-green tablets (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) followed by 7 yellow pills (ethinyl estradiol). Users can expect to have four periods a year, with bleeding occurring during the yellow pills. The complaint involved two missing light-blue-green pills.

Seasonique should be taken daily unless otherwise directed by your prescriber. Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy. Missing a pill could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventive actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Do not skip any doses or stop taking Seasonique.

If your package is missing any pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement or an alternative product to avoid missing any doses.

If you are unsure whether there are any pills missing from your package, talk to your pharmacist.

If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away, take the next pill in the proper order as noted in the packaging until you are able to contact your pharmacist. If you are missing any light blue-green pills in your package, or if you missed taking any light blue-green pills, you should also use another method of non-hormonal back-up contraception (such as condoms) and consult with your health care professional.

Talk to a health care professional if you have any other questions or concerns about your birth control product.

Contact Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-4127, Option 3, or by email at [email protected] if you have questions about this recall.

if you have questions about this recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

