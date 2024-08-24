Product: Health First Ashwagandha Supreme capsules

Health First Ashwagandha Supreme capsules Issue: Health products – Undeclared dairy allergens

Health products – Undeclared dairy allergens What to do: Do not use this product if you have a dairy allergy. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Images

Affected products

Product NPN Lot Expiry Health First Ashwagandha Supreme, 120 capsules 80090653 1398302 May 2027

Issue

Health First Network is recalling one lot of Health First Ashwagandha Supreme bottles containing 120 capsules because the label shows a "Dairy Free" icon, but the product came into contact with dairy during production. This may pose serious health risks to people with a severe dairy allergy.

Ashwagandha is an herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to help reduce stress and improve general health, including energy levels.

People with allergies to dairy (e.g., milk) can experience a range of mild to severe symptoms when exposed to even small amounts of milk proteins. These symptoms may include raised and itchy bumps on the skin, upset stomach, and breathing difficulties that can be life threatening.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and its implementation of corrective and preventative actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Do not use this product if you have a dairy allergy.

Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

If you have questions about this recall, contact Health First Network by calling toll-free at 1-888-333-6353 (and press 3), or by email at [email protected] .

3), or by email at . Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]