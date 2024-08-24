Public advisory - One lot of Health First Ashwagandha Supreme capsules recalled due to potential presence of undeclared dairy allergens Français
Aug 24, 2024, 18:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Product: Health First Ashwagandha Supreme capsules
- Issue: Health products – Undeclared dairy allergens
- What to do: Do not use this product if you have a dairy allergy. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.
Images
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Health First Ashwagandha Supreme, 120 capsules
|
80090653
|
1398302
|
May 2027
Issue
Health First Network is recalling one lot of Health First Ashwagandha Supreme bottles containing 120 capsules because the label shows a "Dairy Free" icon, but the product came into contact with dairy during production. This may pose serious health risks to people with a severe dairy allergy.
Ashwagandha is an herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to help reduce stress and improve general health, including energy levels.
People with allergies to dairy (e.g., milk) can experience a range of mild to severe symptoms when exposed to even small amounts of milk proteins. These symptoms may include raised and itchy bumps on the skin, upset stomach, and breathing difficulties that can be life threatening.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and its implementation of corrective and preventative actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
- Do not use this product if you have a dairy allergy.
- Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.
- If you have questions about this recall, contact Health First Network by calling toll-free at 1-888-333-6353 (and press 3), or by email at [email protected].
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
