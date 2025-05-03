Product: JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg capsules

JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg capsules Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: Check your medication bottle or package. If your prescription is for 50 mg capsules and the bottle contains any 150 mg capsules, or if you are unsure, return it to your pharmacy immediately. If you are unable to return your capsules to the pharmacy right away, talk to your pharmacist or doctor for further guidance. If you are experiencing symptoms of an overdose (described below), seek immediate medical attention. Do not stop taking your pregabalin medication.

Affected products

Product DIN Lot number Expiry date JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg capsules 02435985 2305012747 2026-08

JAMP Pharma Corp. is recalling one lot of JAMP-Pregabalin because some manufacturer bottles labelled to contain 50 mg capsules may contain 150 mg capsules. This could lead to patients receiving a much larger dose than prescribed, which could result in an overdose and pose serious, potentially fatal health risks.

JAMP-Pregabalin is a prescription drug used in adults to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes, shingles or spinal cord injury. It is also used to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia.

Taking too much pregabalin or suddenly increasing the dose could potentially lead to an overdose, which can be life-threatening. Symptoms of pregabalin overdose may include: sudden mood changes, sleepiness, confusion, depression, agitation, restlessness and seizures. Additionally, taking too much pregabalin while taking drugs that act on the central nervous system, including opioids, has been associated with heart electrical problems, seizures and death.

Patients should not abruptly stop taking pregabalin, as this may result in withdrawal symptoms including insomnia, nausea, headache, anxiety, excessive sweating, diarrhea, and convulsions.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and investigation, including its implementation of corrective and preventive actions to prevent this issue from reoccurring. The Department will inform the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do

Check your medication bottle to ensure it only contains 50 mg capsules. The 50 mg capsule is white with "PG" and "50" printed on it in black ink. The 150 mg capsule is white with "PG" and "150" printed on it in black ink.

If it contains any 150 mg capsules, or if you are unsure, return it to your pharmacy immediately. Your pharmacist will check the capsules and provide you with a replacement, if needed.

If you are unable to return your capsules to the pharmacy right away, talk to your pharmacist or doctor for further guidance.

Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms of an overdose (e.g., confusion, agitation, restlessness and seizures).

Do not stop taking pregabalin without first speaking to your doctor, as stopping abruptly may result in withdrawal symptoms.

If you have questions about this recall, contact JAMP Pharma Corp. by calling 1-866-399-9091, extension 501, or by emailing [email protected] .

. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Additional information for health professionals:

Health care professionals, such as pharmacists, should check manufacturer 100-capsule bottles labelled as JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg capsules before dispensing to ensure they do not contain 150 mg capsules. Report any unusual bottles or other issues to the company and to Health Canada .

