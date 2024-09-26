Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from various Ontario and Alberta stores that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Sep 26, 2024, 11:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Mamba Premium
Triple Maximum

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station

1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station

1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum
35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station

1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station

1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Bronte Variety

2393 Lakeshore Rd.,

Oakville, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power
3500

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Centennial Mart

6 Washington St,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

Centennial Mart

6 Washington St,

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge Street Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge Street Unit 1

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush 15000K
Trio

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge Street Unit 1

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge Street Unit 1

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Honeybee Discount Mart

10341 Yonge Street Unit 1

Richmond Hill, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd. Unit 4

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush Trio 15000
K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Mega Convenience

2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4

Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power
3500

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush Trio
15000K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain tadalafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Newmarket Smoke Shop

16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain
hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum
35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain tadalafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Payless Convenience

146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXX 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum
35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain tadalafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

RS Convenience 4U

2169 Lawrence Ave, E,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S Market

1269 College St,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Bravo For Him

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil,
desmethyl carbodenafil and
dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Scanlon Mart

305 Barrie St,

Bradford, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Scanlon Mart

305 Barrie St,

Bradford, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized)
was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Scanlon Mart

305 Barrie St,

Bradford, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Sexxxy Kitty

235 13 St N,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino Double Premium
25000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain tadalafil

Sexxxy Kitty

235 13 St N,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Sexxxy Kitty

235 13 St N,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Smoker's Plus

278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

Smoker's Plus

278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3,

St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power
3500

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil

Smokey's Way

1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum
10,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil

Smokey's Way

1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum
700K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found
to contain sildenafil

Smokey's Way

1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Smokey's Way

1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Smokey's Way

1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1

Oshawa, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil

Sutton Smoke and Convenience

20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14, Sutton West, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme

Product tested by Health Canada and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Yorkdowns Convenience

4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Yorkdowns Convenience

4134 Bathurst St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to contain
hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Yorkdowns Convenience

4134 Bathurst St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Yorkdowns Convenience

4134 Bathurst St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and found to
contain sildenafil

Yorkdowns Convenience

4134 Bathurst St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

