Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from various Ontario and Alberta stores that may pose serious health risks
Sep 26, 2024, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Product
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
Black Mamba Premium
Product with similar packaging
Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station
1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON
Seized from retail location
Ginseng Red 2000
Product with similar packaging
Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station
1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum
Product with similar packaging
Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station
1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rox
Product with similar packaging
Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station
1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Bronte Variety
2393 Lakeshore Rd.,
Oakville, ON
Seized from retail location
Premium Pro Power
Product with similar packaging
Centennial Mart
6 Washington St,
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Centennial Mart
6 Washington St,
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Lucky Lady
Product with similar packaging
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge Street Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge Street Unit 1
Richmond Hill, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino Rush 15000K
Product with similar packaging
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge Street Unit 1
Richmond Hill, ON
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge Street Unit 1
Richmond Hill, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rock
Product with similar packaging
Honeybee Discount Mart
10341 Yonge Street Unit 1
Richmond Hill, ON
Seized from retail location
3800 Hard Rock
Product with similar packaging
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd. Unit 4
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Ginseng Red 2000
Product with similar packaging
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino Rush Trio 15000
Product with similar packaging
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 20,000
Product with similar packaging
Mega Convenience
2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4
Markham, ON
Seized from retail location
Premium Pro Power
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino Rush Trio
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 20,000
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rock
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rox
Product with similar packaging
Newmarket Smoke Shop
16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON
Seized from retail location
Etumax Royal Honey
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Pink Pussycat
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rox
Product with similar packaging
Payless Convenience
146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON
Seized from retail location
Bang Maximum Power
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Etumax Royal Honey
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Ginseng Red 2000
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Magnum Gold 24K
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Magnum XXX 24K
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
RS Convenience 4U
2169 Lawrence Ave, E,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
S Market
1269 College St,
Toronto, ON
Seized from retail location
Bravo For Him
Product with similar packaging
Scanlon Mart
305 Barrie St,
Bradford, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Scanlon Mart
305 Barrie St,
Bradford, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Scanlon Mart
305 Barrie St,
Bradford, ON
Seized from retail location
Pink Pussycat
Product with similar packaging
Sexxxy Kitty
235 13 St N,
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from retail location
Rhino Double Premium
Product with similar packaging
Sexxxy Kitty
235 13 St N,
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from retail location
Titanium 4000
Product with similar packaging
Sexxxy Kitty
235 13 St N,
Lethbridge, AB
Seized from retail location
Pink Pussycat
Product with similar packaging
Smoker's Plus
278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3,
St. Catharines, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Smoker's Plus
278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3,
St. Catharines, ON
Seized from retail location
Premium Pro Power
Product with similar packaging
Smokey's Way
1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1
Oshawa, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum
Product with similar packaging
Smokey's Way
1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1
Oshawa, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum
Product with similar packaging
Smokey's Way
1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1
Oshawa, ON
Seized from retail location
Rush Hour 72
Product with similar packaging
Smokey's Way
1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1
Oshawa, ON
Seized from retail location
Stiff Rox
Product with similar packaging
Smokey's Way
1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1
Oshawa, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Sutton Smoke and Convenience
20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14, Sutton West, ON
Seized from retail location
Black Bull Extreme
Product tested by Health Canada and
Yorkdowns Convenience
4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON
Seized from retail location
Etumax Royal Honey
Product tested by Health Canada
Yorkdowns Convenience
4134 Bathurst St,
North York, ON
Seized from retail location
Pink Pussycat
Product with similar packaging
Yorkdowns Convenience
4134 Bathurst St,
North York, ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Yorkdowns Convenience
4134 Bathurst St,
North York, ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Yorkdowns Convenience
4134 Bathurst St,
North York, ON
Seized from retail location
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
