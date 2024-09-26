Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Mamba Premium

Triple Maximum Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station 1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station 1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum

35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station 1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Belmore Smoke Shop and Mail Station 1744 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Bronte Variety 2393 Lakeshore Rd., Oakville, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power

3500 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Centennial Mart 6 Washington St, Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil Centennial Mart 6 Washington St, Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge Street Unit 1, Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge Street Unit 1 Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush 15000K

Trio Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge Street Unit 1 Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge Street Unit 1 Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Honeybee Discount Mart 10341 Yonge Street Unit 1 Richmond Hill, ON Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd. Unit 4 Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4 Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4 Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush Trio 15000

K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4 Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Mega Convenience 2002 Middlefield Rd, Unit 4 Markham, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power

3500 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino Rush Trio

15000K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain tadalafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Newmarket Smoke Shop 16635 Yonge St, Unit 18, Newmarket, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain

hydroxythiohomosildenafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum

35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain tadalafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Payless Convenience 146 Kenilworth Ave. N, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey



Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Magnum XXX 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum

35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain tadalafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil RS Convenience 4U 2169 Lawrence Ave, E, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S Market 1269 College St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

Bravo For Him Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil,

desmethyl carbodenafil and

dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil Scanlon Mart 305 Barrie St, Bradford, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Scanlon Mart 305 Barrie St, Bradford, ON Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized)

was tested and found to contain sildenafil Scanlon Mart 305 Barrie St, Bradford, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Sexxxy Kitty 235 13 St N, Lethbridge, AB Seized from retail location

Rhino Double Premium

25000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain tadalafil Sexxxy Kitty 235 13 St N, Lethbridge, AB Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil and tadalafil Sexxxy Kitty 235 13 St N, Lethbridge, AB Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Smoker's Plus 278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil Smoker's Plus 278 Bunting Rd, Unit 3, St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power

3500 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil Smokey's Way 1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1 Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum

10,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil Smokey's Way 1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1 Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum

700K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found

to contain sildenafil Smokey's Way 1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1 Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil and tadalafil Smokey's Way 1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1 Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil and tadalafil Smokey's Way 1240 Simcoe St, North, Unit 1 Oshawa, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to

contain sildenafil Sutton Smoke and Convenience 20887 Dalton Rd, Unit 14, Sutton West, ON Seized from retail location

Black Bull Extreme Product tested by Health Canada and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Yorkdowns Convenience 4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Yorkdowns Convenience 4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to contain

hydroxythiohomosildenafil Yorkdowns Convenience 4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Yorkdowns Convenience 4134 Bathurst St, North York, ON Seized from retail location