Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Pacific Fresh Food Market 4734 Jane Street, North York, ON Removed from sale

Black Panther Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop 10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Black Panther Super 500k Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Blue Rhino Honey Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 900K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Rhino X 69 Gold 500k Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Rhino X 69 Silver 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions

Betnovate-N Cream (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate Global Choice Foods Ltd. 150 Rainbow Creek Drive Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location

HADO LABO Gokujyun Hatomugi Blemish + Oil Control (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid Sukoshi Mart 1800 Sheppard Ave E North York, ON Seized from retail location

HADO LABO Gokujyun Trouble Care Skin Conditioner (Skin treatment) Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid Sukoshi Mart 1800 Sheppard Ave E North York, ON Seized from retail location





