Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks
23 Aug, 2023, 14:10 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Pacific Fresh Food Market
4734 Jane Street, North York, ON
|
Removed from sale
|
Black Panther
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Panther Super 500k
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Blue Rhino Honey
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 500K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Magnum XXL 9800
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 900K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino X 69 Gold 500k
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino X 69 Silver 500K
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from retail location
|
Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions
|
Betnovate-N Cream
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate
|
Global Choice Foods Ltd.
150 Rainbow Creek Drive
Vaughan, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
HADO LABO Gokujyun Hatomugi Blemish + Oil Control
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid
|
Sukoshi Mart
1800 Sheppard Ave E
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
HADO LABO Gokujyun Trouble Care Skin Conditioner
(Skin treatment)
|
Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid
|
Sukoshi Mart
1800 Sheppard Ave E
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail location
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
