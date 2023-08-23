Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

23 Aug, 2023, 14:10 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

3800 Hard Rock

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Pacific Fresh Food Market

4734 Jane Street, North York, ON

Removed from sale

Black Panther

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Super 500k

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Blue Rhino Honey

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 500K

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 900K

 

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino X 69 Gold 500k

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino X 69 Silver 500K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop
10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for treating skin conditions

Betnovate-N Cream

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain betamethasone valerate

Global Choice Foods Ltd.

150 Rainbow Creek Drive

Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

HADO LABO Gokujyun Hatomugi Blemish + Oil Control

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid

Sukoshi Mart

1800 Sheppard Ave E

North York, ON

Seized from retail location

HADO LABO Gokujyun Trouble Care Skin Conditioner

(Skin treatment)

Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid

Sukoshi Mart

1800 Sheppard Ave E

North York, ON 

Seized from retail location


