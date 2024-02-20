Product: Certain lots of Audrina 28 birth control pills (listed below)

Certain lots of Audrina 28 birth control pills (listed below) Issue: Health products – Labelling

Health products – Labelling What to do: Take your Audrina 28 pills as prescribed. If your day-of-the-week sticker is misprinted and lists "Tuesday" instead of "Thursday," you can: Keep track of your daily pill intake independently or correct the error by writing the proper day on the sticker. Consider additional reminders to take your pill on schedule, such as a daily alarm; Go to your pharmacy to request replacement day-of-the week stickers. Jamp Pharma Corp will begin distributing corrected stickers to Canadian pharmacies in the coming weeks. Alternatively, contact Jamp Pharma Corp directly by calling 1-866-399-9091, or by e-mail at [email protected] , to request the correct day-of-the-week stickers.

Take your Audrina 28 pills as prescribed. If your day-of-the-week sticker is misprinted and lists "Tuesday" instead of "Thursday," you can:

Affected products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Audrina 28 02532182 232155 232156 232157 232158 2025-03

Issue

Certain lots of Audrina 28 birth control pills contain day-of-the-week stickers that have a misprint that could lead to confusion around when to take the medication.

Audrina 28 is a prescription drug used to prevent pregnancy and treat moderate acne in those menstruating aged 14 years of age or older. The stickers are meant to be applied on the blister pack containing the pills. The stickers indicate the first day of the week when the medication is started, and each day of the week that the pills should be taken. In the affected lots, some of the stickers list Tuesday where it should say Thursday (see photo). The stickers are used to help individuals remember to take their pill on a given day. If the day is not accurate on the sticker, there may be an increased risk of missing a dose or taking too many pills.

Missing a dose could lead to pregnancy. Taking too many pills could increase the risk of side effects, such as nausea, stomach pain, dizziness, and spotting or bleeding.

This issue does not affect the safety or quality of the pills themselves. You should continue to take your medication as prescribed and keep track of when you take your pills to avoid missing any doses or taking too many doses.

Jamp Pharma Corp., the manufacturer of Audrina 28, is working to correct this issue. The company will be distributing correct day-of-the-week stickers to pharmacies in the coming weeks. Customers taking Audrina 28 can pick up the corrected stickers at no cost.

What you should do

Take your Audrina 28 pills as prescribed. If your day-of-the-week sticker is misprinted and lists "Tuesday" instead of "Thursday," you can: Keep track of your daily pill intake independently or correct the error by writing the proper day on the sticker. Consider additional reminders to take your pill on schedule, such as a daily alarm; Go to your pharmacy to request replacement day-of-the week stickers. Jamp Pharma Corp will begin distributing corrected stickers to Canadian pharmacies in the coming weeks; or Contact Jamp Pharma Corp directly by calling 1-866-399-9091, or by e-mail at serviceclient @ jamppharma . com , to request the correct day-of-the-week stickers.

Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed doses.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]