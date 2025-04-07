OCSTA Past President Patrick Daly to Assume Executive Director Role at Catholic Trustees' Association

TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Daly to the position of Executive Director of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA). For over 36 years, Patrick has demonstrated outstanding servant leadership as a Catholic School Trustee and Catholic School Board Chair serving the needs of students, families and staff at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board. From a provincial perspective Pat has also demonstrated a commitment to servant leadership having served the members of the OCSTA as President of the Association for a historic 4 terms (8 years) and contributing in various ways to several OCSTA working committees, provincial legislative committees and commissions," said OCSTA President, Michael Bellmore.

Patrick brings to this position not only first-hand experience of the needs and priorities of democratically elected Catholic School Trustees, but an exceptional understanding of OCSTA's operations and mission gained through extensive work with staff during his terms as President and as the Association's representative on initiatives involving the provincial government and Ontario's education partners. During Patrick's first term as President in 1996, he provided Leadership to obtain equity in education funding for all students in Ontario. The legislation developed to achieve this milestone was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I am deeply grateful to the members of the OCSTA Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. I am particularly honoured to receive the appointment having witnessed and admired the strong and faith-filled leadership of current Executive Director, Nick Milanetti. My service will be guided by the conviction that publicly funded Catholic education makes a significant positive contribution to the lives of students and the fabric of our society. I look forward to working with the OCSTA Board of Directors, its dedicated staff, Catholic School Trustees throughout Ontario and Provincial partners in support of our shared commitment to protect, promote and celebrate the precious gift entrusted to us," said Patrick Daly.

Outgoing Executive Director Nick Milanetti has served as OCSTA's deeply faithful and dedicated Executive Director since 2015, following an exemplary career as educator, principal and superintendent with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

Patrick Daly will assume his new role as OCSTA's Executive Director on June 23rd.

Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

