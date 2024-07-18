Protecting nature in British Columbia and across Canada to help fight climate change and protect biodiversity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Conserving and restoring nature is fundamental for capturing harmful greenhouse gas emissions by pulling more carbon dioxide out of the air, while also safeguarding the places and species that are part of who we are as Canadians. The Government of Canada has launched the largest conservation campaign in the country's history in order to support meeting its emissions reduction targets and to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced $89.1 million for 10 greenhouse gas emissions reduction projects funded through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. These projects will take place in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, and will aim to fight climate change while benefitting biodiversity by safeguarding carbon-rich ecosystems from destruction to keep carbon in the ground.

Minister Guilbeault was in British Columbia today to announce almost $50 million for major nature conservation projects in that province:

The BC Parks Foundation: An investment of $37 million to protect approximately 4,000 hectares of private land and implement natural climate solutions, avoiding the conversion of carbon-rich ecosystems across British Columbia . The project will take place in priority habitats, including grasslands, forests, riparian areas, and wetlands in multiple locations, such as Vancouver Island, the Southern Interior, and Northern British Columbia , benefitting several species at risk.

to protect approximately 4,000 hectares of private land and implement natural climate solutions, avoiding the conversion of carbon-rich ecosystems across . The project will take place in priority habitats, including grasslands, forests, riparian areas, and wetlands in multiple locations, such as Vancouver Island, the Southern Interior, and , benefitting several species at risk. The Nature Trust of British Columbia : An investment of $8 million to secure 552 hectares of carbon-rich ecosystems and provide benefits for multiple species at risk, including the Western Toad, the Grizzly Bear, and the Southern Mountain Caribou, among others. This project will result in the creation of 11 new protected areas, including forest, wetland, and grassland habitats on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands , the East Kootenays, and in the Cariboo Region.

: An investment of to secure 552 hectares of carbon-rich ecosystems and provide benefits for multiple species at risk, including the Western Toad, the Grizzly Bear, and the Southern Mountain Caribou, among others. This project will result in the creation of 11 new protected areas, including forest, wetland, and grassland habitats on Vancouver Island, the , the East Kootenays, and in the Cariboo Region. Nuxalk Nation: An investment of over $4 million for this Indigenous-led project that will protect private land and implement natural climate solutions, avoiding the conversion of carbon-rich ecosystems that would result in greenhouse gas emissions, through land acquisition. The activities will take place in priority habitats, including forests in the Great Bear Rainforest near Bella Coola . Species that will benefit include the Marbled Murrelet, the Northern Goshawk, and the Grizzly Bear.

The Government of Canada is investing heavily in nature-based climate solutions that restore degraded ecosystems, create new protected areas, improve land management practices, and achieve milestones, such as planting two billion new trees. Activities supported by the Government of Canada help mitigate climate change, build resilience, improve water quality, and provide critical habitat for Canada's wildlife.

Quotes

"Nature is our greatest ally in the fight against climate change. But nature needs our help. Too many of the precious and beautiful ecosystems that we hold dear as Canadians are under threat and need protection. Our Government has launched the largest conservation campaign in Canada's history, with a goal of reversing biodiversity loss and protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030. We're working with partners of all kinds across the country to protect these carbon-rich landscapes to save critical habitat and get us closer to our climate goals."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Protecting nature is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent climate change and ensure the environment is more resilient to changes we are already seeing. We are launching a generational investment in nature conservation, with almost $50 million for projects across British Columbia. These projects will help meet our commitment of protecting 30 percent of Canada's land by 2030, while conserving carbon-rich ecosystems and ensuring biodiversity and species at risk have the habitat they need to thrive. This scale of environmental protection is only possible by partnering with Indigenous peoples and working in collaboration with leaders in the environmental movement."

– Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, along with support from thousands of Canadians, and in particular the Wilson 5 Foundation, has helped us protect 30 valuable places across British Columbia in the last two years. These places are full of life, hope, and magic. As one example, soon after we signed the papers with some long-time landowners who wanted to make sure their land stayed protected, a lone white mountain goat appeared on the property. It was the first time the owners had ever seen one there. They also spotted bobcats and a cougar with her cubs. These are tangible signs of the good these funds are doing—protecting places British Columbians love, for the benefit of people, wildlife, and climate, now and into the future."

– Dr. Andrew Day, Chief Executive Officer, BC Parks Foundation

"Thanks to the Canadian government's support, we have already protected 222 hectares of ecologically rich land across British Columbia! That is more than half the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park, and there is much more to come! These new conservation lands provide critical wildlife habitat, as well as natural carbon sinks that sequester greenhouse gases. One of our flagship Nature Smart projects protects carbon-rich forest and grassland ecosystems in the heart of an important wildlife corridor for Grizzly Bears. Land conservation takes patience, persistence, and partnerships. The Nature Trust of British Columbia is honoured to partner with the Canadian government as we accelerate our mission to conserve British Columbia's biodiversity."

– Dr. Jasper Lament, Chief Executive Officer, The Nature Trust of British Columbia

"The Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund has provided Nuxalk Nation the opportunity to purchase culturally significant private lands and to take them back under the control of the Nation. As the original stewards of the land, the work of Nuxalkmc is grounded in the deep relationships we have with the land and waters and our commitment to protecting Nuxalk culture and language for the Putl'lt (those who are not yet born). We work to protect, restore, and enhance the integrity of Nuxalk ancestral knowledge, practices, and governance. This project is about uplifting our relationships to each other in community and enhancing connection to the lands and waters of our territory."

– Blair Mack, Elected Councillor for Nuxalk Nation

"Nature is a remedy for so many of the problems facing our world—not only to the climate crises, by drawing down atmospheric carbon into protected forests, grasslands, and wetlands, but also for our health and well-being by fostering a diverse, resilient economy. I'm excited to see more federal funding for First Nations and conservation initiatives to protect endangered, carbon-rich ecosystems across Canada, including old-growth temperate rainforests, diverse grasslands, aspen parkland, mixed forests, and boreal forests."

– Ken Wu, Executive Director, Endangered Ecosystems Alliance

"CPAWS-BC is thrilled to see this significant funding contribution to protect nature in British Columbia. Healthy and intact ecosystems are critical to boosting our resiliency to wildfires, floods, and drought. Protecting carbon-dense ecosystems that overlap with habitat for species at risk is a win-win for communities and nature, securing safe havens for people and wildlife to adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change."

– Tori Ball, Conservation Director, Land and Fresh Water Program, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, British Columbia Chapter (CPAWS-BC)

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in Canada by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050.

has set the ambitious goal to protect 30 percent of land and water by 2030, as well as halt and reverse nature loss in by 2030 and achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050. Canada is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests.

is home to 24 percent of the world's wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests. Nature-based climate solutions are a key part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The Government of Canada has committed to invest $5 billion over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund. This includes: $1.4 billion in Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, which will help Canada meet its emissions reduction target by reducing five to seven megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030, using nature-based climate solutions. $3.19 billion in the 2 Billion Trees Program, led by Natural Resources Canada. $885 million in the Agricultural Climate Solutions, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada .

has committed to invest over 10 years (2021–2031) in the Natural Climate Solutions Fund. This includes: In November 2023 , the Governments of Canada and British Columbia and the First Nations Leadership Council signed a first-of-its-kind Tripartite Framework Agreement on Nature Conservation, backed by a federal investment of up to $500 million over the life of the Framework Agreement, with matching commitments from the Government of British Columbia , to protect and conserve biodiversity, habitats, and species at risk in the province. The Framework Agreement enables action rooted in recognition of First Nations title and rights to reach British Columbia's and Canada's goal of protecting 30 percent of land in British Columbia by 2030.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]