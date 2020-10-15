Protecting Minds Campaign Addresses The Mental Health Pandemic Due to COVID-19

As the number of people experiencing mental health issues increases, and the conditions of those already suffering are exacerbated, it is inevitable that the "echo pandemic" of mental health will continue to grow.

"We know that masks and other PPE work to protect our physical health," says Shannon Stuart, CEO of Ontario Shores Foundation, "but Canadians are in urgent need of PPE for the mind. The Protecting Minds campaign could not come at a more crucial time as our hospital, and the mental health community navigate through the mental health issues and treatment availability related to this pandemic."

By featuring stories of staff, patients and supporters of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores), the concept aims to demonstrate that we have to go beyond protecting our physical health, by asking the audience "what protects our mental health" when faced with adversity such as the devastating effects of COVID-19.

"The unique combination of social isolation, employment insecurity, financial uncertainty and health anxiety has created another urgent health crisis," notes Karim Mamdani, President and CEO of Ontario Shores. "Now, more than ever, we must ensure every person has access to the mental health care they need, when they need it."

The use of profound stories and imagery in the campaign illustrate that mental illness affects everyone regardless of ethnicity, employment or socio-economic status. It features a diverse group of people from across the country, dressed in PPE while boldly stating that a mask protects our physical health, but what protects our mental health.

The Protecting Minds campaign looks to raise funds for the future of mental health care but also generate crucial conversations about the importance of supporting those who are struggling.

The campaign will be featured in Durham Region and Toronto, with the majority of presence being online via digital and social media.

About Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health:

Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health (Ontario Shores Foundation) was created in 2009 to raise funds to support Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences and its care, services, programs and support for patients and families.

Ontario Shores Foundation's fundraising is driven by the belief that Ontario Shores' mental health care, treatment, programs and services fill a key need in today's society. Community support is crucial to funding Ontario Shores' ongoing innovation, research and teaching, mental illness awareness and stigma reduction programs and mental health promotion as well as the renovation and building of recovery-focused spaces. Our donors are helping address mental health issues on local, provincial and national levels.

About Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences:

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

