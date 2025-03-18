Ontario Shores Launches Happiness Programme to Support Geriatric Patients

WHITBY, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of the International Day of Happiness, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) proudly highlights its adoption of the Happiness Programme, an innovative initiative developed by UK-based Social-Ability to improve the emotional well-being of geriatric patients.

Recreation Therapist Leanne Fernandes and a patient engage in a collaborative game as part of the Happiness Programme. (CNW Group/Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences)

Using advanced interactive light technology, the Happiness Programme provides engaging games and sensory experiences that boost physical activity, foster social connections, and enhance emotional well-being. Its portability allows the program to reach even those patients confined to their rooms, ensuring no one is left out.

"The games are designed to meet individual needs, creating moments of happiness and connection," says Recreation Therapist Leanne Fernandes, one of the program's key facilitators at Ontario Shores. "This patient population is particularly susceptible to feelings of isolation and loneliness, and this is one simple way we can address that issue," she adds.

Now used across three geriatric patient care areas, the program has shown remarkable success, improving patients' confidence and engagement while supporting staff in enhancing group activities.

Global survey data further underscores the program's success, with 94% of participants reporting improved social interactions, 96% experiencing positive sensory engagement, 90% noting an overall increase in happiness, and 83% observing a reduction in anxiety and distress.*

"We are thrilled to see Ontario Shores celebrating International Day of Happiness with the Happiness Programme! It's fantastic to witness their commitment to enhancing well-being and engagement in geriatric patient care. We look forward to hearing the wonderful stories and positive care outcomes that emerge from this initiative," says John Ramsay, Managing Director, Social-Ability.

Looking ahead, Ontario Shores is excited about the potential to expand the Happiness Programme, bringing its transformative benefits to even more patients across the hospital. By continuing to partner with Social-Ability, Ontario Shores remains committed to finding innovative ways to enhance the emotional well-being of its patients, fostering joy, connection, and meaningful care.

About Ontario Shores

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

About Social-Ability

Social-Ability believes that joy is a powerful tool for rehabilitation and well-being. The award-winning innovation, the Happiness Programme harnesses this power of happiness by coupling interactive light therapy technology with a bespoke training programme to empower staff and foster a healthy, happy and collaborative environment to live and work in. Working in over 1,000 locations from care homes to hospitals, Social-Ability helps to improve lives and spread happiness to residents, patients and staff.



*https://social-ability.co.uk/happiness-programme/care-outcomes/

SOURCE Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

Media Contact: Kristen Walsh, [email protected]