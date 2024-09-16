Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences introduces free pharmacogenetic testing to improve outcomes for eligible patients

WHITBY, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is proud to partner with MEDITECH, Dynacare and First Databank to enhance patient outcomes and experiences through personalized care.

Starting today, Ontario Shores will offer complimentary pharmacogenetic testing for select patient groups to better understand how their bodies metabolize medications. In collaboration with key partners, Ontario Shores developed a sophisticated digital platform to manage and analyze genetic data efficiently, leveraging the MEDITECH Expanse Genomics solution for real-time data-driven insights. This innovative approach enables healthcare professionals to tailor medication doses to each patient, potentially improving treatment outcomes and shortening hospital stays.

Initially, the testing will focus on improving the treatment of patients admitted with a diagnosis of schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, with plans for potential expansion in the future.

Ontario Shores is the first hospital in Ontario to offer this testing at no cost to eligible patients and the first hospital in Canada to utilize the MEDITECH Expanse Genomics solution for real-time drug-gene interaction analysis, allowing for the precise optimization of treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique genetic profile.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in personalized and effective mental health treatment, and Ontario Shores is proud to be at the forefront of pioneering these advancements," says Dr. Philip E. Klassen, Vice-President, Medical Affairs and Research at Ontario Shores.

"We appreciate our longstanding partnership with Ontario Shores and commend them on our latest collaboration: the successful implementation of Expanse Genomics. They are leading the way in Canada with next-level personalized care. By integrating genetic information and evidence-based guidance directly into the electronic health record workflow, clinicians are empowered with important data specific to each patient that can positively impact their unique care plan. This is truly transforming healthcare delivery," says Jennifer Ford, Product Management Manager at MEDITECH.

"Dynacare is excited to align our strengths with those of all partners collaborating on this profoundly meaningful project. We are proud to leverage our pharmacogenetic testing expertise to directly improve the lives and wellbeing of Ontario Shores patients living with challenging mental health issues," says Vito Ciciretto, Chief Executive Officer at Dynacare.

"Precise, patient-centric drug therapy decisions supported through pharmacogenomics are becoming more accessible thanks to innovative provider organizations like Ontario Shores. We are excited to partner with Ontario Shores and MEDITECH to help extend this next generation of evidence-based, highly personalized care to more patients. First Databank Pharmacogenomics Clinic Decision Support, our market-leading, purpose-built clinical decision support tool, seamlessly integrates actionable genomic guidance for appropriate drug therapy into clinicians' workflows in the electronic health record. This helps them make better medication decisions to ensure the safety and effectiveness of treatments for each patient," says Anna Dover, PharmD, Director of Product Management at First Databank.

About Ontario Shores:

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

SOURCE Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

Kristen Walsh, [email protected]