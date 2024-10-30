Ontario Shores Becomes First Hospital in Canada to Earn Recertification of Excellence Canada's Order of Excellence in Mental Health at Work Framework

WHITBY, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is proud to announce its recertification of the Order of Excellence from Excellence Canada, which highlights its strong commitment to workplace wellness.

This achievement makes Ontario Shores the first hospital in Canada to receive this distinction, following a thorough evaluation against the Mental Health at Work Framework.

Ontario Shores team members pose with the Excellence Canada Award. (CNW Group/Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences)

Earlier this year, Excellence Canada visited Ontario Shores and met with the senior management team, managers, direct service staff, and other teams to assess Ontario Shores' efforts in aligning with their national framework.

In their evaluation, Excellence Canada commended several key initiatives, including the employee opinion survey and the organization's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which promote a culture of belonging. They also highlighted the strength of the integrated wellness strategy, which features a wellness hub with valuable resources for team members.

"Our commitment to employee wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. Thank you, Excellence Canada, for your invaluable guidance in shaping our workplace into a model of excellence," says Karim Mamdani, President and CEO at Ontario Shores. "We are incredibly proud of our team and our impactful work to advance mental health care, ensuring a thriving environment for all," he adds.

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving organizational performance across Canada. It manages a national recognition program that honours organizations in various sectors for their commitment to excellence in established standards and frameworks.

Excellence Canada honoured organizations on October 28, 2024, at their Performance Excellence Summit and Canada Awards event.

