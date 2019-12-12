Prostate Cancer Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society Agree to Amalgamate

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Prostate Cancer Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) are excited to announce their intention to embark upon a strategic amalgamation that will strengthen and support cancer research, education and the needs of Canadians and their families dealing with the disease. As part of the agreement, Prostate Cancer Canada's activities and initiatives will remain an important part of the Canadian Cancer Society.



"For 25 years, Prostate Cancer Canada has been the leading national charity investing in world class research, increasing awareness about the disease and supporting Canadians and their families dealing with the most common form of cancer among men," said Peter Coleridge, President and CEO of Prostate Cancer Canada. "We have helped reduce the death rate from the disease by 50%, and with 1 in 9 Canadian men developing prostate cancer in their lifetime, this merger will help ensure that our impact on patient outcomes will not only continue but also increase."



CCS has successfully merged its operations once before, with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) in early 2017. The first merger of its kind between two large non-profit health charities, that amalgamation helped the newly merged entity achieve an unprecedented turnaround, including a 28% year-over-year reduction in fundraising expenses, increasing funding directed towards core mission-related activities and maximizing the impact of donor dollars.



"We have enormous respect for Prostate Cancer Canada and we're excited to join forces," said Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Cancer Society. "A combined organization will allow us to increase impact – funding life-saving research and making life better for people with cancer, their caregivers and families. As we eliminate duplication and share best practices, more donor dollars will go to this important mission. Donors ask us why there is so much duplication among cancer causes – instead of competing, we're joining together to redefine the cancer charity sector in Canada."



Andrea Seale will lead the amalgamated organization. Peter Coleridge is committed to overseeing a smooth transition through the amalgamation, which requires federal government review and approval. It is anticipated that the process will be finalized in early 2020.



About Prostate Cancer Canada

Prostate Cancer Canada is the leading national charity addressing prostate cancer needs across the country. We strive to save lives by improving prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to enhance the quality of life for all Canadians affected by the disease through collaboration, driving world-class research and translating knowledge into better outcomes. To donate or learn more, visit prostatecancer.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is the only national charity that supports Canadians living with all cancers across the country. Last year alone CCS spent $40.4 million on cancer research and has invested $25.4 million on prostate cancer research over the last decade. When you want to know more about cancer, visit our website www.cancer.ca or call our toll-free, bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333.

