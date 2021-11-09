MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PRV.UN) ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in 15 industrial properties located in Atlantic Canada and one industrial property in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for an aggregate purchase price of $163.2 million (excluding closing costs). Together, the 16 properties increase PROREIT's gross leasable area ("GLA") by approximately 1.2 million square feet, to 6.6 million square feet in total.

PROREIT also announced the completion of its previously announced sale of three retail properties located in New Brunswick, for a total consideration of $8.1 million.

Acquisitions

Atlantic Canada Properties

Property Address GLA (Square Feet) 11 Morris Drive, Dartmouth, NS 89,918 10 Morris Drive, Dartmouth, NS 118,951 29-57 Mosher Drive, Dartmouth, NS 54,700 30-58 Mosher Drive, Dartmouth, NS 56,899 10 Vidito Drive, Dartmouth, NS 61,987 50 Akerley Boulevard, Dartmouth, NS 62,980 55 Akerley Boulevard, Dartmouth, NS 75,398 120 Troop Avenue, Dartmouth, NS 87,214 320-340 Wright Avenue, Dartmouth, NS 170,456 58 Wright Avenue, Dartmouth, NS 43,000 40 Thornhill Drive, Dartmouth, NS 32,063 50 Thornhill Drive, Dartmouth, NS 32,139 60 Thornhill Drive, Dartmouth, NS 31,929 101 Thornhill Drive, Dartmouth, NS 61,551 222 Edinburgh Drive, Moncton, NB 94,682 Total 1,073,867

The purchase price of approximately $150.9 million (excluding closing costs) for the 15 industrial properties located in Atlantic Canada was substantially financed from the proceeds of $105.6 million in 3-year and 7-year first mortgages at an average rate of 2.97%, with the balance satisfied with cash on hand as a result of PROREIT's recent equity raise.

Winnipeg Property

The Winnipeg property is located at 1500 Notre Dame Avenue and represents 106,737 square feet of GLA. The purchase price of approximately $12.3 million (excluding closing costs) for the Winnipeg property was substantially financed from the assumption of an $8.4 million first mortgage, at an effective interest rate of 2.75%, maturing in April 2024 with the balance satisfied with cash on hand as a result of PROREIT's recent equity raise.

Sale Transaction

On September 29, 2021, PROREIT completed the sale of three predominantly retail properties located in New Brunswick for a total consideration of approximately $8.1 million. The proceeds of the sale were used to pay out approximately $5.0 million of mortgages and the balance was used for general trust purposes.

Impact of the Transactions on PROREIT's Overall Portfolio

PROREIT's portfolio is now comprised of 120 income producing commercial properties representing approximately 6.6 million square feet of GLA with a weighted average lease term of 4.5 years. The addition of the industrial properties has improved portfolio balance by increasing PROREIT's portfolio exposure to the industrial segment to 78% by GLA and 63% by base rent.

Portfolio Overview

Province % By Base

Rent % By GLA Asset Class % By Base

Rent % By GLA Maritime Provinces 47% 51% Industrial 63% 78% Ontario 27% 24% Retail 26% 15% Western Canada 16% 14% Office 11% 7% Quebec 10% 12%





Total 100.0% 100.0% Total 100.0% 100.0%

